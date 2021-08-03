Global Mining Chemicals Market Will Raise USD 8.6 Billion by 2025- Premium Report Published on Reportocean.com
Global mining chemicals market is poised to raise USD8.6 billion by 2025. Mining chemicals market is significantly driven by government regulations on wastewater. For Instance: United States government has introduced regulation such as Clean Water Act and National Environmental Policy Act to limit the discharge of toxic substances in water and the policy also aims to promote water treatment systems. Since mining chemicals are used to treat water effluents. Thus, government regulations on wastewater treatment would increase the demand and adoption of mining chemical, thereby contributing towards the growth of the mining chemicals market during the forecast period of 2018-2025.
Furthermore, growth in mining sector also offers lucrative growth opportunities for the mining chemical market across the globe over the forecast period.
Global mining chemicals market study by type flocculants, frothers, solvent extractants and grinding aids) mineral type (base metals, non-metallic minerals, precious metals and rare earth metals) application (explosives & drilling, mineral processing, water and wastewater treatment and others) and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025.
Key Players
BASF SE
Clariant AG
Cytec Industries Inc.
Kemira Oyj
The DOW Chemical Company
Huntsman Corporation
Orica Limited
Arrmaz Products L.P.
Snf Floerger Sas
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, LP
Key findings of the study:
The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the significant market share (more than 40%) owing to the growing number of mining activities and increasing investments on mining exploration.
Segment by Type
Flocculants
Frothers
Solvent extractants
Grinding aids
Segment by Mineral Type
Base Metals
Non-metallic minerals
Precious metals
Rare earth metals
Segment by Application
Explosives & drilling
Mineral processing
Water and wastewater treatment
Others
Regional Outlook:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Rest of the World
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Chapter 1. Global Mining Chemicals Market Definition and Scope
1.1. Research Objective
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Scope of The Study
1.4. Years Considered for The Study
1.5. Currency Conversion Rates
1.6. Report Limitation
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Process
2.1.1. Data Mining
2.1.2. Analysis
2.1.3. Market Estimation
2.1.4. Validation
2.1.5. Publishing
2.2. Research Assumption
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
3.2. Key Trends
Chapter 4. Global Mining Chemicals Market Dynamics
4.1. Growth Prospects
4.1.1. Drivers
4.1.2. Restraints
4.1.3. Opportunities
4.2. Industry Analysis
4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.2.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis
4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Mining Chemicals Market, By Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model
5.3. Global Mining Chemicals Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.3.1. Flocculants
5.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.3.2. Frothers
5.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.3.3. Solvent extractants
5.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.3.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.3.4. Collectors
5.3.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.3.4.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.3.5. Grinding aids
5.3.5.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
5.3.5.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)
Continued….
