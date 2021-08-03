Global Nanophotonics Market Growth & Demand Forecast To 2024

In 2014, Asia-Pacific led the global nanophotonics market and is also expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period; whereas, the market in Europe is growing with the highest rate.

The global nanophotonics market is growing, due to increasing application of the technology in optical communication, organic light emitting diodes (OLED) and light emitting diodes (LED). Additionally, the energy-efficient designs and large optical bandwidth are offered by nanophotonics, which is further supporting the growth of the global market.

The European market is growing with the highest rate due to large consumer base for the nanophotonic devices in the region. Additionally, huge investment in research and development due to the increasing number of application areas of nanophotonic is also supporting the growth of the European market.

Nanophotonics is the combination of optoelectronics, nanotechnology and photonics. Nanotechnology is the most preferred technology by research laboratories and companies, due to its high development prospects. Optoelectronics and photonics have modernized the semiconductor and electronics industry.

Nanophotonics is the study of communication of nanometer scale objects with light and the performance of light on the nanometer scale. Nanophotonics supports in fulfilling the system bandwidth demands and also supports the system to reduce the area and power of on-stack and off-stack interconnects. With the advancements in silicon nanophotonics, the photonic on-stack communication networks are becoming enhanced alternative for electrical networks. Some of the components of nanophotonics are quantum dots, plasmonics, nanotubes, crystals and nanoribbons. Among all the components, the plasmonics segment is expected to grow with the highest rate in the coming years, due to its potential in energy based products, such as solar cells.

Global Nanophotonics Market Segmentation

By Components

Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLED)

Passive Matrix OLED

Active Matrix OLED

Light Emitting Diode (LED)

High Beam LED

Flashing LED

UV LED

Alphanumeric LED

Optical Amplifiers

Raman Amplifiers

Optical Fiber Amplifiers

Semiconductor Optical Amplifiers

Near Field Optics (NFO)

Photovoltaic (PV) Cells

Ribbon Silicon PV Cells

Poly Crystal line Silicon PV Cells

Mono Crystalline Silicon PV Cells

Amorphous Thin Film Silicon PV Cells

Holographic Data Storage System

Others

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Material Science

Non Visible Wavelength Instruments

Non Visual Applications

Indicators and Signs

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

