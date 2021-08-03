Global New Born Screening Market to Witness Heightened Growth During the Period 2015 to 2021

Most of the infants are born normal and healthy at the time of birth and with no family history of disorders . Unfortunately, once symptom appears in child, they are often irreversible leading to severe health and developmental problems. Newborn screening helps in identifying diseases, which can affect a child’s health in the long run, at an early stage. Newborn screening, which includes a series of tests, is essential for early detection, diagnosis, and management , to prevent disability and death of a child. These tests, which are performed shortly after the birth of a baby, are used for the detection of genetic, developmental, and metabolic disorders in newborn babies. Various tests such as dry blood spot tests , hearing screening, and critical congenital heart disease tests are conducted to diagnose conditions such as sickle cell disease, cystic fibrosis, newborn hearing loss, critical congenital heart disease, congenital hypothyroidism, maple syrup urine disease, and congenital adrenal hyperplasia. Blood tests are conducted by collecting blood samples from a 24-48 hour old baby’s heel for laboratory analysis. The screening helps healthcare professionals to identify and take interventional steps before symptoms develop and prevent child from fatal disorder . Screening of conditions and cost of tests are different in different regions . Based on technology, the newborn screening market is categorized into tandem mass spectrometry, electrophoresis, immunoassays, and enzymatic assays, pulse oximetry screening technology, DNA-based assays, and hearing screen technology.

North America dominates the global market for newborn screening due to the need for reducing healthcare cost . Asia is expected to witness high growth rates in the next five years in the newborn screening market . China and India are expected to be the fastest-growing newborn screening markets in Asia Pacific. Some of the key growth drivers of the newborn screening market in emerging countries are the large pool of patients, increasing healthcare expenditure, and rising government funding and initiatives.

In recent years, the use of newborn screening has increased due to increasing incidences of critical congenital heart defects. Technological advancements in screening, benefits offered by newborn screening programs, and increased government funding and support are some of the key factors driving the growth of the global newborn screening market. In addition, increasing healthcare awareness is also fueling the growth of the global newborn screening market. However, lack of improved healthcare infrastructure and trained professionals, and socio -economic barriers are some of the major factors restraining the growth of the global newborn screening market.

Screening of genetic disorders, digital microfluidics technology, and next-generation sequencing technology for newborn screening are expected to create opportunities for the global newborn screening market. However, high cost of automation and lack of uniformity of newborn testing procedures and policies could pose challenges for the global newborn screening market. The trend for global newborn screening market is rise in innovative products due to increase in R&D investment . Some of the major companies operating in the global newborn screening market are GE Healthcare, Trivitron Healthcare, AB Sciex, LLC., Perkinelmer, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Covidien, Plc., Masimo Corporation, Waters Corporation, and Natus Medical Incorporated.

