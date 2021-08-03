Global Offshore Oil and Gas Market 2019 Trend, Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Opportunity And Forecast To 2025

Global Offshore Oil and Gas Market

Offshore oil and gas is the drilling and extraction of natural oil and gas from below the floor of oceans. Oil and gas are extracted from the wells and transferred through ships and pipelines to refineries.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BP

ExxonMobil

Chevron

Royal Dutch Shell

Total

ConocoPhillips

Eni

Petrobras

Statoil

CNOOC

The global Offshore Oil and Gas market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Offshore Oil and Gas volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Offshore Oil and Gas market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Heavy crude oil

Light crude oil

Liquefied natural gas

Segment by Application

Electronic

Industry

Other

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Executive Summary

1 Offshore Oil and Gas Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Offshore Oil and Gas

1.2 Offshore Oil and Gas Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Offshore Oil and Gas Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Heavy crude oil

1.2.3 Light crude oil

1.2.4 Liquefied natural gas

1.3 Offshore Oil and Gas Segment by Application

1.3.1 Offshore Oil and Gas Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Electronic

1.3.3 Industry

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Offshore Oil and Gas Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Offshore Oil and Gas Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Offshore Oil and Gas Market Size

1.5.1 Global Offshore Oil and Gas Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Offshore Oil and Gas Production (2014-2025)

……….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Offshore Oil and Gas Business

7.1 BP

7.1.1 BP Offshore Oil and Gas Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Offshore Oil and Gas Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BP Offshore Oil and Gas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 ExxonMobil

7.2.1 ExxonMobil Offshore Oil and Gas Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Offshore Oil and Gas Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 ExxonMobil Offshore Oil and Gas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Chevron

7.3.1 Chevron Offshore Oil and Gas Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Offshore Oil and Gas Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Chevron Offshore Oil and Gas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Royal Dutch Shell

7.4.1 Royal Dutch Shell Offshore Oil and Gas Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Offshore Oil and Gas Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Royal Dutch Shell Offshore Oil and Gas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Total

7.5.1 Total Offshore Oil and Gas Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Offshore Oil and Gas Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Total Offshore Oil and Gas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 ConocoPhillips

7.6.1 ConocoPhillips Offshore Oil and Gas Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Offshore Oil and Gas Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 ConocoPhillips Offshore Oil and Gas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Eni

7.7.1 Eni Offshore Oil and Gas Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Offshore Oil and Gas Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Eni Offshore Oil and Gas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Petrobras

7.8.1 Petrobras Offshore Oil and Gas Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Offshore Oil and Gas Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Petrobras Offshore Oil and Gas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Statoil

7.9.1 Statoil Offshore Oil and Gas Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Offshore Oil and Gas Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Statoil Offshore Oil and Gas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 CNOOC

7.10.1 CNOOC Offshore Oil and Gas Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Offshore Oil and Gas Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 CNOOC Offshore Oil and Gas Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued….

