Global Plasma Protease C1-Inhibitor Treatment Market Will Rise At A Robust 20.0% CAGR For The Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

Global plasma protease C1-inhibitor treatment market is foreseen to display robust growth in the future due to the increasing cases of acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) and prophylaxis. The emergence of a few drug variants of C1-inhibitor is considered to be a major breakthrough for patients suffering from HAE that are administered either intravenously or subcutaneously.

Global Plasma Protease C1-inhibitor Treatment Market: Overview

This report on the plasma protease C1-inhibitors treatment market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Large number of acute HAE patients is increasing the usage of plasma protease C1-inhibitors treatment. Increasing prevalence of rare diseases around the world, promising pipeline drugs and novel therapies, rising investments in innovation of inhibitor drugs and increasing HAE awareness programs are the major drivers of the global plasma protease C1-inhibitors treatment market.

The plasma protease C1-inhibitors treatment market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on drug class, dosage type, distribution channel and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. In addition, the section comprises Porters Five Forces analysis to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global plasma protease C1-inhibitors treatment market.

Global Plasma Protease C1-inhibitor Treatment Market: Market Segmentation

Based on drug class, the market has been segmented into C1-inhibitors (C1-esterase Inhibitor, Recombinant Inhibitor); Kallikrein Inhibitor (Kalbitor); Selective Bradykinin B2 Receptor Antagonist (Firazyr). The drug class market segments have been analyzed based on available approved products, cost-effectiveness, and preference given by the physicians for the treatment of HAE patients. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Based on distribution channel, the plasma protease C1-inhibitors treatment market has been segmented into four major categories: hospital pharmacies, and independent pharmacies & outlets. The plasma protease C1-inhibitors treatment market is also segmented into dosage type lyophilized and liquid/injectable. The market segments have been extensively analyzed based on prevalence of the diseases, available treatment, and geographical coverage. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Geographically, the global plasma protease C1-inhibitors treatment market has been categorized into four major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (EU-5 Countries, BENELUX Countries, and Rest of Europe), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America) and Rest of World (Australia, Israel, and Rest of World Countries). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Global Plasma Protease C1-inhibitor Treatment Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also profiles major players in the global plasma protease C1-inhibitors treatment market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include Shire plc, CSL Limited, Sanquin and Pharming Group N.V.

The Global Plasma Protease C1-inhibitor Treatment Market is segmented as given below:

Global Plasma Protease C1-inhibitors Treatment Market, by Drug Class

C1-inhibitors

C1-esterase Inhibitor

Recombinant Inhibitor

Kallikrein Inhibitor (Kalbitor)

Selective Bradykinin B2 Receptor Antagonist (Firazyr)

Global Plasma Protease C1-inhibitors Treatment Market, by Dosage Type

Liquid/Injectable

Lyophilized

Global Plasma Protease C1-inhibitors Treatment Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Independent Pharmacies and Outlets

Global Plasma Protease C1-inhibitors Treatment Market, By Geography