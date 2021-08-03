Global Radiotherapy Market Size Will Reach USD 12.3 Billion by 2025- Premium Report Published on Reportocean.com

Global Radiotherapy Market industry is poised to raise USD 12.3 billion by 2025. The radiotherapy market is significantly driven by government efforts and investments to promote cancer treatments across the globe. For instance: According to the Cancer Research (United Kingdom) in October 2016, NHS planned to invest around $171.2 million to update and purchase new radiotherapy machines across the country. Through this, UK government aims to promote radiotherapy as it plays a vital role in slowing the tumour growth and also improves patient’s quality of life. Similarly, as per the Scottish Government in March 2016, the government has committed approximately $65.8 million to tackle cancer with radiotherapy. Also, the Scottish Government aims to prevent cancer and deliver better care and treatment against cancer. Therefore, supportive government investments to promote radiotherapy would increase the adoption and demand for radiotherapy thereby, contributing towards the growth of market over the forecast period.

Get more information, Ask for free Sample copy of this https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=17000

Global radiotherapy market study by type (External beam radiation therapy, Internal radiation therapy and Systemic radiation therapy), Application (skin & lip cancer, breast cancer, head & neck cancer, prostate cancer, cervical cancer, spine cancer, lung cancer and others) End-user (hospitals, cancer research institutes and ambulatory & radiotherapy centres) and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025.

The leading market players include-

GE Healthcare

Siemens AG

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

Ion Beam Applications

Nordion

Isoray

Mirada Medical

Elekta AB

Varian Medical Systems Inc

Key findings of the study:

The North American region accounted for the significant market share owing to rising number of cancer cases coupled with the technological advancements in radiotherapy equipment.

Asia Pacific region will be the highest growing region with respect to geographical segmentation owing to the improving healthcare infrastructure along with increasing prevalence of cancer.

Segment by Type

External Beam Radiation Therapy

Internal Radiation Therapy

Systemic Radiation Therapy

Segment by Application:

Skin & Lip Cancer

Breast Cancer

Head & Neck Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Spine Cancer

Lung Cancer

Others

Segment by End-user:

Hospitals

Cancer Research Institutes

Ambulatory & Radiotherapy Centres

Make an enquiry about this report https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=17000

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Global Radiotherapy Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global Radiotherapy Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Radiotherapy Market, By Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Global Radiotherapy Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.3.1. External Beam Radiation Therapy

5.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Internal Radiation Therapy

5.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.3. Systemic Radiation Therapy

5.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Global Radiotherapy Market, By Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

6.3. Global Radiotherapy Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.3.1. Skin & Lip Cancer

6.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.2. Breast Cancer

6.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.3. Head & Neck Cancer

6.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.4. Prostate Cancer

6.3.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.4.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.5. Cervical Cancer

6.3.5.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.5.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.6. Spine Cancer

6.3.6.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.6.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.7. Lung Cancer

6.3.7.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.7.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.8. Others

6.3.8.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.8.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Continued…

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]