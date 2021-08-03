Global Renewable Energy Market to Grow 4.9% over the forecast period 2018-2025- An Exclusive Report Published on Reportocean.com

Global Renewable Energy Market industry is poised to raise USD 2,125.9 billion by 2025. Key driver for the renewable energy market is increasing demand for energy along with the growing demand in corporate sectors. According to International Trade Administration, in Germany in the year 2017, the energy consumption accounted for 514.60 billion kWh and per capita energy consumption accounted for 6,238 kWh. Similarly, as per the International Energy Agency, the electricity consumption would observe a 40% rise from 2016 to 2040. Hence, global electricity demand is also estimated to increase till 2040. Furthermore, China would record the highest electricity demand till 2040, as the electricity demand in 2016 remained at 5,320 Terawatt-hour (TWh) that would further increase to 9,230 TWh till 2040. In addition, United States is expected to follow China in terms of electricity demand. The total electricity demand across U.S. in 2016 was recorded to be 3,886 TWh that would project to 4,570 TWh till 2040. While, India, European Union, Southeast Asia and others would also observe a significant increase in the total electricity demand till 2040. Thus, increasing demand of energy is paving the way for the growth of renewable energy market over the forecast period.

Get more information, Ask for free Sample copy of this https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=17001

Global Renewable Energy market study by Type (Hydro & Ocean Power, wind energy, solar energy, bio energy and geothermal energy) End-user (commercial, residential and industrial & others) and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025.

Key Players:

ABB LTD

Alstom SA

CPFL Energia S.A.

ENEL GREEN POWER S.P.A.

General Electric

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

IHI Corporation

Shenzhen energy Group Co Ltd

TERRA-GEN LLC

Tata Power Company Ltd.

Key findings of the study:

The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the significant market share (more than 40%) owing to the high supportive government initiative to support power and energy sector.

Europe is expected to emerge as a fastest growing region owing to the owing to stringent government environmental policies imposed on industrial sector along with government initiatives to promote renewable energy.



Segment by Type

Hydro & Ocean Power

Wind Energy

Solar Energy

Bio Energy

Geothermal Energy

Segment by End-user

Commercial

Residential

Industrial and others

Make an enquiry about this report https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=17001

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Global Renewable Energy Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global Renewable Energy Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Renewable Energy Market, By Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Global Renewable Energy Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.3.1. Hydro & Ocean Power

5.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Wind Energy

5.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.3. Solar energy

5.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.4. Bio energy

5.3.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.4.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.5. Geothermal energy

5.3.5.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.5.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Continued…..

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]