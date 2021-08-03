Global Server Motherboard Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Server Motherboard Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

A server motherboard is defined as the main board or system board in a data center server. The components of the server motherboard include memory modules, processors, and expansion slots. A server motherboard is different from a desktop motherboard or a laptop motherboard. A server motherboard links the computers over a network and enables interaction in the data center. It requires a greater capacity than a desktop or a laptop motherboard for processing the workflow in data servers.

The AMD platform segment accounted for the major shares of the server motherboard market. It has been observed that data center operations are made simple with the adoption of server motherboards coupled with AMD processors. AMD is aiming the service motherboard and processor market for data centers that can tackle high-performance computing, support cloud infrastructure, and manage big data storage centers.

In terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the service motherboard and processor market throughout the forecast period. Owing to the highest number of data center facilities, the US is the primary adopter of data center infrastructure. Owing to the business operational purposes, many mega data centers are indulged in obtaining advanced data center server components, such as motherboards.

The global Server Motherboard market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Server Motherboard volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Server Motherboard market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dell

ASUSTeK Computer

Gigabyte Technology

IBM

MSI

Intel

Super Micro Computer

ASRock

Lenovo

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

AMD Platform

Intel Platform

Segment by Application

Notebook Computer

Desktop Computer

Table of Contents

1 Server Motherboard Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Server Motherboard

1.2 Server Motherboard Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Server Motherboard Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 AMD Platform

1.2.3 Intel Platform

1.3 Server Motherboard Segment by Application

1.3.1 Server Motherboard Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Notebook Computer

1.3.3 Desktop Computer

1.4 Global Server Motherboard Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Server Motherboard Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Server Motherboard Market Size

1.5.1 Global Server Motherboard Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Server Motherboard Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Server Motherboard Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Server Motherboard Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Server Motherboard Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Server Motherboard Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Server Motherboard Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Server Motherboard Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Server Motherboard Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Server Motherboard Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Server Motherboard Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Server Motherboard Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Server Motherboard Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Server Motherboard Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Server Motherboard Production

3.4.1 North America Server Motherboard Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Server Motherboard Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Server Motherboard Production

3.5.1 Europe Server Motherboard Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Server Motherboard Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Server Motherboard Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Server Motherboard Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Server Motherboard Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Server Motherboard Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Server Motherboard Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Server Motherboard Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Server Motherboard Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Server Motherboard Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Server Motherboard Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Server Motherboard Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Server Motherboard Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Server Motherboard Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Server Motherboard Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Server Motherboard Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Server Motherboard Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Server Motherboard Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Server Motherboard Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Server Motherboard Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Server Motherboard Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Server Motherboard Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

Continuous…

