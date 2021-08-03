Global Smart Energy Market to Grow 15% over the forecast period 2018-2025- An Exclusive Report Published on Reportocean.com

Global Smart Energy Market industry is poised to raise USD XXX billion by 2025. The growth of the global smart energy market is backed owing to the increasing power consumption. As per the International Energy Agency, the electricity consumption would observe a 40% rise from 2016 to 2040. Hence, global electricity demand is also estimated to increase till 2040. China would record the highest electricity demand till 2040, as the electricity demand in 2016 remained at 5,320 Terawatt-hour (TWh) that would further increase to 9,230 TWh till 2040. In addition, United States is expected to follow China in terms of electricity demand. The total electricity demand across U.S. in 2016 was recorded to be 3,886 TWh that would project to 4,570 TWh till 2040. While, India, European Union, Southeast Asia and others would also observe a significant increase in the total electricity demand till 2040. In addition, as per the International Trade Administration, in Germany in the year 2017, the energy consumption accounted for 514.60 billion kWh and per capita energy consumption accounted for 6,238 kWh. Thus, increasing demand of energy would increase the demand & adoption of smart energy technologies such as smart grids, distributed energy sources, paving the way for the growth of smart energy market over the forecast period.

Make an enquiry about this report https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request.php?report_id=17002

Global Smart Energy market study by Type (smart grid, home energy management systems (HEMS), smart solar, digital oilfield and others), End-user (commercial sector, residential sector and industrial sector) and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025.

Key Players:

ABB LTD

GE Energy

Itron

Landis + Gyr

Sensus

S&T

Siemens

Bosch

LG-Chem

Solar Grid Storage LLC

Key findings of the study:

The North America region accounted for the significant market share (more than 30%) owing to the increasing investments in smart grid technologies.

Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as a fastest growing region owing to the increasing demand of energy along with government initiatives to promote renewable energy.

Segment by Type

Smart Grid

Digital Oilfield

Smart solar

Home energy management systems (HEMs)

Others

Segment by End-user

Commercial Sector

Residential Sector

Industrial Sector

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Global Smart Energy Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global Smart Energy Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Continued…

