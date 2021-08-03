Global Specialty Chemicals to Grow USD 296.2 Billion by 2025- An Exclusive Report Published on Reportocean.com

Global specialty chemicals market industry is poised to raise USD 296.2 billion by 2025. Major driving factor for the specialty chemicals market is growth in construction industry since these chemicals and materials such as concrete admixture and fibers, cement processing additives enhances the strength, durability and appearance of structures in construction sector. According to the Fraser Institute Organization in March 2017, the federal government and several provincial governments collectively plans to spend approx. $180 billion on infrastructure in Canada. These funds are allocated particularly for Alberta and Ontario. Additionally, as per the Department of Finance (Canada), the government of Ontario is planning to spend around $160 billion on infrastructure over 12 years and Alberta government is also planning to spend $39 billion on infrastructure which includes social housing and to enhance commercial infrastructure over 5 years starting in 2017. Therefore, high government investment to promote infrastructure development in Canada is expected to grow the construction industry that is expected to augment the growth of the specialty chemicals market. As a result, the demand for specialty chemicals would increase across the globe over the forecast period of 2018-2025.

Global Specialty chemicals market study by type (food additives, water treatment chemicals, cosmetic chemicals, textile chemicals, paper & pulp chemicals, oil-field chemicals, construction chemicals and ink additives) and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025.

Key Players:

Akzo Nobel N.V

Solvay SA

BASF SE

W.R. Grace & Co.

DowDuPont

Wacker Chemie AG

Huntsman Corporation

Clariant AG

Eastman Chemical Company

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Key findings of the study:

Asia-Pacific accounted for the significant market share (more than 30%) owing to the high economic growth rate coupled with the spread of process technology.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as a fastest growing region, registering a CARG of 5.4 % during the forecast period.

Segment by Type

Food Additives

Water treatment chemicals

Cosmetic chemicals

Textile chemicals

Paper & Pulp chemicals

Oil-field chemicals

Construction chemicals

Ink additives

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Global Speciality Chemicals Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global Speciality Chemicals Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Continued…

