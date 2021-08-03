Global Telepresence Robotics Market to Expand with Significant CAGR During 2019-2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Telepresence Robotics Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

Telepresence robots are the autonomous, remotely monitored robots equipped with a smartphone and/or motorized desktop stands, which are connected to a camera or a monitor. These robots are categorized as autonomous mobile robots and motorized desktop robots, which are considered as stationary robots. The telepresence robots are mainly of two typesmobile and stationary. These telepresence robots are convenient and have multi-purpose end-use applications over other robotics.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Double Robotics

Vecna Technologies

iRobot Corporation

Anybots Inc.

InTouch Technologies

Suitable Technologies

Xandex Inc.

Mantaro Product Development Services

Amy Robotics

AXYN Robotique

SuperDroid Robots

Omron Adept Techonologies

Orbis Robotics

Inbot Technology

Endurance

Camanio Care Giraff

Xaxxon Technologies

FutureRobot

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Mobile Telepresence Robots

Stationary Telepresence Robots

Segment by Application

Medical & Healthcare

Educational

Business

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Telepresence Robotics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Telepresence Robotics

1.2 Telepresence Robotics Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Telepresence Robotics Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Mobile Telepresence Robots

1.2.3 Stationary Telepresence Robots

2 Global Telepresence Robotics Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Telepresence Robotics Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Telepresence Robotics Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Telepresence Robotics Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Telepresence Robotics Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Telepresence Robotics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Telepresence Robotics Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Telepresence Robotics Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Telepresence Robotics Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Telepresence Robotics Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Telepresence Robotics Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Telepresence Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Telepresence Robotics Production

3.4.1 North America Telepresence Robotics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Telepresence Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

