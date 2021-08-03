Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Tert-Butyl Hydroperoxide Market Advanced Technology, Future Opportunities and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Global Tert-Butyl Hydroperoxide Market: Overview

Tert-butyl Hydroperoxide (TBHP) is a clear, colorless, stable and aqueous solution usually available in concentration of approximately 70 wt% TBHP and 30 wt% water. TBHP belongs to the alkyl hydroperoxide chemical family. It is a highly reactive product, with three types of significant physical hazards: flammability, thermal, and decomposition due to contamination.

TBHP provides a readily available and convenient source of active oxygen suitable for diverse oxidation technologies. Epoxidation of propylene to propylene oxide is the largest commercial application of TBHP. Under the polymerization initiation reaction, TBHP is employed to synthesize many perester, dialkyl peroxide, and perketal derivatives, as it serves as a free radical initiator for polymerization, co-polymerization, graft polymerization, and curing of polymers. TBHP is also used in manufacture of specialty chemicals required in fine chemical and performance chemical industries such as pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals. It can selectively oxidize hydrocarbons, olefins, and alcohols. Asymmetric epoxidation and kinetic resolution with TBHP can provide access to complex chiral intermediates.

Commonly used production processes of TBHP include reaction between hydrogen peroxide and tert butanol (TBA) in the presence of sulfuric acid. The TBHP-based PO production process generates TBA as by-product, along with PO. The recyclic nature of the process reduces the intensity of grade of TBHP at every pass. It enables manufacturers to procure TBHP at a lower cost than that of the original production. This is expected to act as a driver for the global TBHP market.

The report estimates and forecasts the tert-butyl hydroperoxide market on the global and regional levels. The study provides forecast between 2017 and 2025 based on volume (tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) with 2016 as the base year. The report comprises an exhaustive value chain analysis for each of the segments. It provides a comprehensive view of the market. Value chain analysis also offers detailed information about value addition at each stage.

The study includes drivers and restraints for the tert-butyl hydroperoxide market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. The study also provides key market indicators affecting the growth of the market. The report analyzes opportunities in the tert-butyl hydroperoxide market on the global and regional level. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities mentioned in the report are justified through quantitative and qualitative data. These have been verified through primary and secondary resources. Furthermore, the report analyzes substitute analysis of Tert-butyl hydroperoxide and global average price trend analysis.

The report includes Porters Five Forces Model to determine the degree of competition in the tert-butyl hydroperoxide market. The report comprises a qualitative write-up on market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users and regions have been analyzed based on attractiveness for each region. Growth rate, market size, raw material availability, profit margin, impact strength, technology, competition, and other factors (such as environmental and legal) have been evaluated in order to derive the general attractiveness of the market. The report comprises price trend analysis for tert-butyl hydroperoxide market between 2017 and 2025.

Global Tert-Butyl Hydroperoxide Market: Geographic Segmentation

The study provides a comprehensive view of the tert-butyl hydroperoxide market by dividing it into application and geography segments. The applications are segmented into polymerization initiator, chemical synthesis, curing agent, and others. These segments have been analyzed based on historic, present, and future trends.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast consumption of tert-butyl hydroperoxide in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Market segmentation includes demand for consumption in all the regions individually.

Global Tert-Butyl Hydroperoxide Market: Competitive Analysis

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include LyondellBasell, PERGAN GmbH, Arkema Group, Akzo Nobel, and United Initiators GmbH. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable).

Global Tert-Butyl Hydroperoxide Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to, Independent Chemical Information Service (ICIS), Chemical Weekly Magazine, U.N. Comtrade, World Bank, European Chemicals Agency (ECHA), and EUROPA – European Commission, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.

In-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to compile this research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. This helped in validating and strengthening secondary research findings. Primary research further helped in developing the analysis teams expertise and market understanding.

The global tert-butyl hydroperoxide market has been segmented as follows:

Global Tert-Butyl Hydroperoxide Market, by Application

Polymerization Initiator

Chemical Synthesis

Curing Agent

Others

Global Tert-Butyl Hydroperoxide Market, by Region