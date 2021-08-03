Headspace Gas Analyzer Market 2018-2028: Current Trends, Challenges, Competition & Companies Involved, Technology and Value Chain Analysis

Headspace Gas Analyzer is laser based, non-destructive and fully automated inspection equipment to test parameters such as absolute pressure, residual moisture content and oxygen concentration of sealed packages. Headspace gas analyzer plays is a key role in the quality control process in industries such as beverage, food, and pharmaceutical when the products are packaged in a modified atmospheric condition. Also, checking the headspace conditions is required for germ free drugs, for example oxygen sensitive liquid products and powdered or lyophilized products. Owing to these significant parameters, the headspace gas analyzers have witnessed potential growth in food and pharmaceutical industries during forecast period.

The demand for the headspace gas analyzer is increasing rapidly across the globe in various industries. Because excessive oxygen in the headspace can accelerate the growth and production of microorganisms, for example bacteria, which can cause spoilage of the product and results in a lower life of the products.

Developing Advanced Solutions in the Headspace Gas Analyzer Market

Now a days, manufacturers are focusing on developing advanced solutions in the field of Headspace Gas Analyzers with significant benefits over other current systems. The technological improvements done by few of the vendors are as follows:

In 2018, BONFIGLIOLI ENGINEERING S.r.l., one of the prominent Italy based manufacturer of headspace gas analyzer, launched Rotary headspace gas analyzer with 760 nm for oxygen measurement, 1400 nm for absolute pressure and residual moisture level measurement.

In 2018, Lighthouse Instruments LLC, one of the key US based manufacturer of headspace gas analyzer, introduced FMS headspace gas analyzer with Measurement time: 0.5 – 5.0 seconds, 21 CFR Part 11 compliant software, for rapid detection of gas.

Some of these technological developments and up gradations of the headspace gas analyzer by the key players are efficiently fuelling the growth of the headspace gas analyzer market across the globe.

Headspace Gas Analyzer Market: Segmentation

The headspace gas analyzer market has been segmented on the basis of applications type, end use, and region.

Segmentation on the basis of application type:

Leak detection

Oxygen degradation testing

Package permeation

Container closure integrity

Segmentation on the basis of end use:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Clinical research

Headspace Gas Analyzer Market: Company Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the headspace gas analyzer market are Systech Instruments Ltd and Illinois Instruments, Inc., Labthink International, Inc. – Medford, MA, Dansensor A/S, Ati Advanced Testing, Instruments, Inc. – Greer, SC, Quantek Instruments – Grafton, MA, Illinois Instruments, Inc., Johns burg, IL, Hatch Company – London, ON, BONFIGLIOLI ENGINEERING S.r.l., QA Supplies LLC – Norfolk, VA, Lighthouse Instruments, LLC – Charlottesville, VA

Headspace Gas Analyzer Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, North America and Europe are capturing the largest market share in the Headspace gas analyzer market due to high demand for packaging of pharmaceutical products. The Headspace gas analyzer market share of these regions is followed by developing countries in Asia Pacific Excluding Japan and Middle East Africa such as China, India, and Saudi Arabia due to increasing percentage of health problems by unhygienic food packaging in these countries. Thus, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan and Middle East Africa are expected to witness a high growth in Headspace gas analyzer market in the forecast period. Some of these factors are potentially fuelling the growth of the Headspace gas analyzer market across the globe. In Latin America & Japan, growth rate of Headspace gas analyzer market is moderate due to the increasing usage of Headspace gas analyzer in the food packaging industry, pharmaceutical and other related industries for restricting the production of microorganisms, for example bacteria in the products. Thus, due to these factors the demand for the Headspace gas analyzer is driving the growth of the Headspace gas analyzer market.