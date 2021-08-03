Hospital-Acquired Infection Diagnostics Market Trends, Technological Advancements, Company Profile and Growth Opportunities

The growth in the market will be led by the increase in incidences of infections caused in clinical settings, especially in developing economies owing to their poor hygiene facilities.

On the basis of test type, the HAI diagnostics industry has been categorized molecular diagnostics, urinalysis, and immunoassay. Due to the high prevalence rate of HAI such as, bloodstream infections, surgical site infections, gastrointestinal Infections, and urinary tract infections (UTI), the immunoassay segment was the highest contributor accounting for $1,195.0 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $1,686.2 million by 2023.

HAI are caused by viral, bacterial, and fungal pathogens; the most common types are bloodstream infection (BSI), pneumonia including, ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP), urinary tract infection (UTI), and surgical site infection (SSI). Urinary Tract Infections (UTI) segment has dominated the HAI diagnostics market, whereas gastrointestinal infections have registered highest growth rate registering a CAGR of 9.6% throughout the forecast period.

Hospitals are the largest end users to the HAI diagnostics market, estimated to generate a revenue of $1,021.3 million, in 2017. Clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others end users contributing to the HAI diagnostics industry.

The HAI diagnostics market in North America was the highest contributor accounting for $1,022.9 million in 2016, attributed to the increase in geriatric population. Adoption of advance HAI diagnostics techniques for disease diagnosis also provides opportunity for the growth of the market in North America.

Key players in the HAI diagnostics industry are acquiring other players, to gain a larger market share. For instance, in October 2017, Abbott Laboratories intends to close the acquisition of Alere Inc. The announcement follows receipt of all regulatory clearances necessary for closing. The acquisition is intended to expand Abbott Laboratories global point of care testing portfolio. Similarly, in April 2017, Becton, Dickinson and Company announced the acquisition of Caesarea Medical Electronics, an Israel based global infusion pump systems manufacturer. The acquisition would expand Infusion Portfolio for ambulatory, home care and specialty applications.

Some of the other key players operating in the HAI diagnostics market are AstraZeneca plc, Bayer AG, Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Danaher Corporation, Hologic Inc., Johnson & Johnson, OpGen Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG.

