Hot Dogs and Sausages Market: Rising Demand for Low-Calorie and Organic Versions to Bolster Growth

Hot dogs and sausages are popular across the world and its consumption varies from region to region. New flavors and convenient products are boosting the hot dogs and sausages market globally. In terms of meat type, the global hot dogs and sausages market has been segmented into pork, beef, chicken, and others. The others segment includes mutton and lamb. In terms of product types, the market has been segmented into frozen hot dogs and sausages, refrigerated breakfast sausages, refrigerated dinner sausages, refrigerated hot dogs, cocktail sausages, and others. The others segment majorly includes chorizo and Goan sausages It also provides an understanding of volume (kg million) and value (USD billion) of hot dogs and sausages consumption. The study also provides forecast from 2015-2021 and highlights current and future market trends.

In terms of market size, cocktail sausages account for the largest market share globally. According to a survey by the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, consumption of hot dogs and sausages is high at major league ballparks in the U.S. This is a driving factor in the growth of the hot dogs and sausages market in the U.S. Increasing demand for hygienic food which contains less fat and calorie percentage is an area of opportunity for the hot dogs and sausages manufacturers in France. Asia Pacific is the market leader of the global hot dogs and sausages market, in case of both revenue and volume terms. Hot dogs and sausages are very much popular among the younger generation in China. So, the majority of people within the age bracket of 20’s and early 30’s prefer hot dogs and sausages, which is driving the growth of the market in China. Another factor which is helping the hot dogs and sausages market to grow in China is the busy life style of people over the years. Japan is one of the major markets for hot dogs and sausages in Asia Pacific. One of the major factors driving the growth of Japan hot dogs and sausages market is the majority of the population belonging to the late 20’s and early and mid 30’s. Being a popular food item to the people belonging to this category, it is helping the market to expand over the years in Japan. In addition the people belonging to this age group majorly are working class people associated with busy lifestyle. Brazil is the fastest growing country in Latin America and demand for hot dogs and sausages is expected to be high during the forecast period.

The leading brands which have the maximum market share globally include Bar-S Foods Co., ConAgra Foods, Inc., Bob Evans Farms, Inc., Johnsonville Sausage, LLC, Sara Lee Food & Beverage, Family Dollar Stores, Inc., Boklunder, Atria Plc., Animex, Campofrio Food Group, Elpozo, Sigma Alimentos, JBS Argentina and Tyson Foods Inc., Fleury Michon SA, Nestlé S.A, Hormel Foods Corporation among others. Shineway Group, Venky’s and Goodman Fielder Ltd are some of the major players in the hot dogs and sausages market in Asia Pacific.