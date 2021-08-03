Research News: Image Guided Surgery Devices Market Comprehensive Review of its Applications, and Growth Opportunities

Rising cases of neurological disorders, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing geriatric population and surging healthcare expenditure are some of the key drivers for the market growth. Additionally, growing cases of cancer and launch of technologically advanced imaging systems also supports the market growth.

Geographically, North America has been the largest market for image guided surgery devices, with the U.S. being the larger contributor to the regional market. Increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, rising geriatric population and adoption of technological advanced imaging techniques are some of the factors that have been driving the growth of the North America image guided surgery devices market. The U.K. has been the largest contributor to the European market for image guided surgery devices, followed by Germany and France. The market is expected to witness the fastest growth in Asia-Pacific, during 2017 – 2023, owing to increasing cases of cancer, arthritis, neurological disorders and rising geriatric population.

Some of the key players in the image guided surgery devices market include Siemens AG, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG., Medtronic, Inc., St. Jude Medical, Inc., Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Integra LifeSciences Corporation and Zimmer Holdings, Inc.

