increasing complexity and demand for highly reliable GMC based motion controllers is likely to be the limiting factor for the growth of the market

General motion control (GMC) is a type of motion control. In a GMC based motion controller, the velocity, position, torque, acceleration, etc. of machines are controlled using an appropriate machine/device. The device used could be a linear actuator, an electric motor (servo), or a hydraulic pump.

GMC-based motion controllers have witnessed significant growth during the last two decades due to rising demand for plant automation to achieve greater equipment efficiency and rising concerns regarding industrial safety. There is a great demand for GMC-based motion controllers in the semiconductor and electronics industry due to the advancement in processing speed, precision, and reliability of motion controllers. In recent times, multi-axis motion controllers are used for movement and for controlling the position of composite functions. In 2017, the global GMC-based motion controller market was valued at US$ 817.1 Mn and is anticipated to reach US$ 1,542.7 Mn by 2026, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 7.4% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

The ongoing industrialization in developing markets demands greater safety measures to check fatal accidents. Motion controllers are widely used in textile, assembly industries, printing, packaging, semiconductor production, and many other automation systems. More than one million workers die due to occupational accidents every year globally. Therefore, due to stringent regional government policies, safety has become aprimary concern in the field of industrial automation. Hence, increasing demand for GMC based motion controllers from different industries to ensure safety of workers is anticipated to create opportunities for GMC based motion controllers in the near future.

The market for GMC-based motion controllers is expected to grow during the forecast period with the advancement in technology and increasing number of manufacturers of GMC-based motion controllers. In recent years, companies are coming up with new innovations in the field of PC based software systems. The new highly integrated PC-based software that serves as an ideal GMC based motion controller can change a conventional Windows PC into an industrial-strength unit for visualization and control. Furthermore, precision, speed, and reliability are important to packaging applications. The value of packaging machines is more when the product is packaged at a faster rate. Most companies provide several motion control products that help packaging machine designers achieve superior performance. The packaging industry is expected to grow at a significant rate and will remain the biggest end-user for motion controllers. The market for GMC-based motion controllersis expected to surgedue to these factors.

However, increasing complexity and demand for highly reliable GMC based motion controllers is likely to be the limiting factor for the growth of the market. Consumers are concerned about highly reliable products in terms of speed, accuracy, improved efficiency and consistency, integrated automation, fast reaction time, cost reduction, smooth movements, elimination of hazards, and better diagnosis and troubleshooting among others. Hence, manufacturers are facing challenges to ensure efficient applications of GMC based motion controllers which is likely to hamper the growth of the GMC based motion controller market over the forecast period 2018-2026.

With the objective of expanding the market and meeting the demand, a number of players are increasing their offerings through strategic mergers & acquisitions and partnerships. Some of the prominent players identified in the GMC-based motion controller market includes – ABB Ltd., Allied Motion Inc., Delta Electronics, Inc., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, National Instruments, Inc., Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric S.E., Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation, YASKAWA Electric Corporation, and Yokogawa Electric Corp.