India Neem Extract Market Development, Growth and Demand Forecast, 2014-2024 | Top Players Patanjali Ayurved, EID PARRY (INDIA) LTD, PJ Margo (P) Ltd, Ozone Biotech, GreeNeem Agri

The Indian neem extract market will be observing a constant growth in the coming years, due to large neem production and rising attraction towards healthier and herbal goods in the country. Three broad application segments of the Indian neem extract market are animal products, health and personal care, and agriculture – where agriculture holds the largest market size. On the basis of product types, the neem extract market is categorized into leaf extract, bark extract and seed extract, where seed extract has been the largest revenue generator in recent years. In India, Neem extract is used in three types of bio-pesticides: bio-herbicides, bio-insecticides, and bio-fungicides. Neem extracts are widely used as pesticides by households for gardening purpose.

Download the sample report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/india-neem-extract-market/report-sample

India is a major neem extract market, where several ayurvedic companies including Dabur, Patanjali, Baidyanath and Zandu are the key users of neem extract. The consumption of fertilizer based neem extract products is the highest of the total consumption of neem extract in the agriculture sector of the market. In India, neem extract also find application as pesticide, where 300 parts per million (PPM) and 1,500 PPM are the preferred concentrations. The demand of neem extract for applications in personal care is higher than nutraceuticals.

Get the detailed analysis @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/india-neem-extract-market

In India, neem extracts are highly produced and exported on account of medicinal benefits associated with them. This district contributes highest to the neem extract exports in India. Numerous mergers and acquisitions were seen in the recent past in the Indian neem extract market. In 2014, Alimtec S.A.,was acquired by E.I.D. Parry. Also, the India-based Plasma Neem was acquired by Terramerra, in the same year.

The major players operating in the Indian neem extract market include Patanjali, E.I.D. Parry (India) Limited, P.J. Margo Pvt. Ltd., Agro Extract Limited, Ozone Biotech Pvt. Ltd., GreeNeem Agri Private Limited, Fortune Biotech Ltd., The Indian Neem Tree Company, and Bros India Group.

Make enquiry before purchase @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=india-neem-extract-market

The neem extract market is fragmented with very small-sized players who do not have a fixed channel for international sales, except online marketplace. The rejuvenation of ayurveda-based therapy owing to campaigns and advertisements by the domestic ayurvedic companies such as Patanjali (India), has increased the scope of neem extract in personal care domain. Some of the key importers from India are the U.S., Vietnam, North Korea, Spain, and Italy.

About P&S Intelligence:

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.psmarketresearch.com