Industrial Automotive Robots : Regional, Type, Application, Manufacturers Segment Analysis | Industry Forecast Report 2025

An industrial robot is a robot system used for manufacturing. Industrial robots are automated, programmable and capable of movement on two or more axes.

The following 6 robotic applications are the most common in the automotive industry.Collaborative Robots: these collaborative robots are built to work together with other robots, on enormous assembly lines. Robots must collaborate between handling and welding robots to make such assembly lines function properly. Robotic Painting: Professional painters are difficult to find and the job is a highly toxic one. This makes it perfect for robots because the paint job needs to be highly consistent over a large area of paint, and reducing the amount of wasted material can add up to quite a bit of savings over time. Robotic Welding: Robotic welding has been the top robotic application in the automotive sector for a long time, as every car needs a high number of welds before it’s complete. Given the high value of the finished product, productivity from automation is enormous. Robotic Assembly: In many automotive plants, robots are assembling smaller components like pumps and motors at high speeds. Often, robots are performing tasks like windshield installation and wheel mounting to increase throughput. Material Removal: High consistency and repeatability make robots perfect for material removal processes like trimming and cutting. This could be in the form of cutting fabrics, trimming plastic moldings and die castings or even polishing molds. Part Transfer and Machine Tending: Pouring molten metal, transferring metal stamps, and loading and unloading CNC machines are all best completed by a robot as they are dangerous. When completed consistently with little downtime they can also be a source of major productivity.

The global Industrial Automotive Robots market is valued at 31500 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 54900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Automotive Robots volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Automotive Robots market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

Fanuc

KUKA

Yaskawa Electric

Adept Technology

Apex Automation and Robotics

Aurotek

Daihen

Finsar

Kawasaki Robotics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Articulated robot

Cartesian robot

SCARA robot

Cylindrical robot

Parallel Robots

Collaborative Robots

Segment by Application

Material handling

Welding and soldering

Dispensing

Assembling and disassembling

Painting

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Industrial Automotive Robots Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Industrial Automotive Robots

1.2 Industrial Automotive Robots Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Industrial Automotive Robots Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Articulated robot

1.2.3 Cartesian robot

1.2.4 SCARA robot

1.2.5 Cylindrical robot

1.2.6 Parallel Robots

1.2.7 Collaborative Robots

1.3 Industrial Automotive Robots Segment by Application

1.3.1 Industrial Automotive Robots Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Material handling

1.3.3 Welding and soldering

1.3.4 Dispensing

1.3.5 Assembling and disassembling

1.3.6 Painting

1.4 Global Industrial Automotive Robots Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Industrial Automotive Robots Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Industrial Automotive Robots Market Size

1.5.1 Global Industrial Automotive Robots Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Industrial Automotive Robots Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Industrial Automotive Robots Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Industrial Automotive Robots Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Industrial Automotive Robots Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Industrial Automotive Robots Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Industrial Automotive Robots Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Industrial Automotive Robots Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Industrial Automotive Robots Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Industrial Automotive Robots Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Industrial Automotive Robots Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Industrial Automotive Robots Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Industrial Automotive Robots Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Industrial Automotive Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Industrial Automotive Robots Production

3.4.1 North America Industrial Automotive Robots Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Industrial Automotive Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Industrial Automotive Robots Production

3.5.1 Europe Industrial Automotive Robots Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Industrial Automotive Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Industrial Automotive Robots Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Industrial Automotive Robots Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Industrial Automotive Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Industrial Automotive Robots Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Industrial Automotive Robots Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Industrial Automotive Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

…

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industrial Automotive Robots Business

7.1 ABB

7.1.1 ABB Industrial Automotive Robots Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Industrial Automotive Robots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 ABB Industrial Automotive Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Fanuc

7.2.1 Fanuc Industrial Automotive Robots Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Industrial Automotive Robots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Fanuc Industrial Automotive Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 KUKA

7.3.1 KUKA Industrial Automotive Robots Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Industrial Automotive Robots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 KUKA Industrial Automotive Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Yaskawa Electric

7.4.1 Yaskawa Electric Industrial Automotive Robots Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Industrial Automotive Robots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Yaskawa Electric Industrial Automotive Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Adept Technology

7.5.1 Adept Technology Industrial Automotive Robots Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Industrial Automotive Robots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Adept Technology Industrial Automotive Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Apex Automation and Robotics

7.6.1 Apex Automation and Robotics Industrial Automotive Robots Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Industrial Automotive Robots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Apex Automation and Robotics Industrial Automotive Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Aurotek

7.7.1 Aurotek Industrial Automotive Robots Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Industrial Automotive Robots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Aurotek Industrial Automotive Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Daihen

7.8.1 Daihen Industrial Automotive Robots Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Industrial Automotive Robots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Daihen Industrial Automotive Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Finsar

7.9.1 Finsar Industrial Automotive Robots Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Industrial Automotive Robots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Finsar Industrial Automotive Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Kawasaki Robotics

7.10.1 Kawasaki Robotics Industrial Automotive Robots Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Industrial Automotive Robots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Kawasaki Robotics Industrial Automotive Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued …

