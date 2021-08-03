LED Lights Market in Vietnam 2019: Industry Report, Trends and Forecast till 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the Vietnam LED lighting market size reached US$ 248.7 Million in 2018. The market is projected to reach a value of US$ 818.2 Million by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 21% during 2019-2024.

A light emitting diode (LED) is a semiconductor device which produces non-coherent, narrow-spectrum light when an electric current is passed through it. In comparison with conventional lighting technologies like incandescent and fluorescent lights, LED lights have a longer lifespan, produce less heat and consume relatively less energy. Apart from this, they are environment-friendly in nature as they save almost 90% of the overall energy consumption. They are currently available in different colors and shapes, whereas some models are also equipped with dimmable controls.

Market Trends:

As LED lights aid in reducing excess energy consumption and carbon footprints, they are rapidly replacing incandescent lights in the streets of Vietnam. Moreover, the Vietnamese Government is encouraging the adoption of LED lights to combat high electricity consumption in the country by introducing programs like Vietnam Energy Efficient Public Lighting Project (VEEPL) and Vietnam National Energy Efficiency Plan (VNEEP). Apart from this, the high rate of urbanization and increasing influx of Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) is boosting the real estate sector in the country which, in turn, is strengthening the growth of the Vietnam LED lighting market. Further, as the share of modern retail spaces in the country is less as compared to other developing countries, the Ministry of Industry and Trade in Vietnam has decided to accommodate more supermarkets, shopping malls and commercial centers. This, coupled with the burgeoning tourism sector, is catalyzing the demand for LED lights in the commercial sector.

Table of Contents

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global LED Lighting Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market by LED Products: LED Lamps, Modules and Fixtures

5.5.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

5.5.2 Market Forecast

5.6 Market Forecast

6 Vietnam Lighting Industry

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.3 Market Breakup by Application

6.4 Market Breakup by Technology

6.5 Market Forecast

7 Vietnam LED Industry

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Market Performance

7.2.1 Volume Trends

7.2.2 Value Trends

7.3 Price Analysis

7.3.1 Key Price Indicators

7.3.2 Price Structure

7.3.3 Price Trends

7.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

7.5 Market Breakup by Application

7.6 Market Breakup by Installation Type

7.7 Market Forecast

7.8 SWOT Analysis

7.8.1 Overview

7.8.2 Strengths

7.8.3 Weaknesses

7.8.4 Opportunities

7.8.5 Threats

7.9 Value Chain Analysis

7.9.1 Raw Material Procurement

7.9.2 Manufacturing

7.9.3 Marketing

7.9.4 Distribution

7.9.5 Exports

7.9.6 End-Use

7.10 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7.10.1 Overview

7.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

7.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

7.10.4 Degree of Competition

7.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

7.10.6 Threat of Substitutes

7.11 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors

7.12 Key Risk Factors for LED Manufacturers

7.13 Comparison of LED’s with Conventional Lighting Technologies

8 Market Breakup by Product Type

8.1 Bulb and Tube Light

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Panel Light

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Street Light

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Down Light

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Flood Light

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Commercial Application

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Residential Application

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Institutional Application

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Industrial Application

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Installation Type

10.1 New Installation

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Retrofit Installation

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Market Breakup by Key Players

12 SMD LED Manufacturing Process

12.1 Product Overview

12.2 Detailed Process Flow

12.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

12.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements

12.5 Major Machinery Pictures

13 SMD LED Module Manufacturing Process

13.1 Product Overview

13.2 Detailed Process Flow

13.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

13.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements

13.5 Major Machinery Pictures

14 SMD LED based Fixture (Street Light) Manufacturing Process

14.1 Product Overview

14.2 Detailed Process Flow

14.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

14.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements

14.5 Major Machinery Pictures

15 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

15.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

15.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

15.3 Plant Machinery

15.4 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

15.5 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

15.6 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

15.7 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

15.8 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

15.9 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

15.10 Other Capital Investments

16 Loans and Financial Assistance

17 Project Economics

17.1 Capital Cost of the Project

17.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

17.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

17.4 Taxation and Depreciation

17.5 Income Projections

17.6 Expenditure Projections

17.7 Financial Analysis

17.8 Profit Analysis

18 Key Player Profiles

