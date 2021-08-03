Marine Cranes Market by Regional Analysis, Key Players | 2026

Marine cranes are specifically designed for offshore operations. They can be mounted on vessels and carried out into waters for operations such as loading and unloading. They are provided with appropriate protection and other features to handle the various weather conditions at sea. Standard features on marine cranes include UV resistant paint, 100% watertight and seal welding for corrosion protection, various lifting capacities and length of reach, and certifications. Marine cranes can also be custom-built for operations. Majority of manufacturers in the marine cranes market provide design, installation, building, testing, and maintenance services.

Various options are available in terms of features of marine cranes. For instance, in terms of power unit, electric and diesel options are available. Different types of controls include operator’s cab, walk around, pedestal mounted (standard), ride around, remote console, and wireless remote control. Different hydraulic power units include pedestal, skid, and platform mount, apart from hydraulic drive. Various accessories available with marine cranes include warning horn, floodlights, base plates, docking heads, additional winches, pedestal length, and stainless steel fittings.

Marine Cranes Market: Segmentation

The global marine cranes market can be segmented based on type, lifting capacity, application, and region. Based on type, the marine cranes market can be divided into knuckle boom, telescopic boom, foldable boom, and stiff boom. Knuckle boom cranes have two booms that articulate at a knuckle located in the middle to resemble the actions of a human finger. They are used on fixed platforms and vessels with big deck area. They have lower number of joints; hence, knuckle cranes are easier to maintain. Telescopic boom cranes do not have knuckle function; however, they can still be hydraulically extended and retracted. Foldable boom marine cranes require minimum deck space. They are designed to ensure constant torque moment and reduce the load’s ‘pendulum effect.’ Stiff boom cranes are used to handle general cargo on vessels as well as offshore platforms.

In terms of lifting capacity, the marine cranes market can be segregated into 2 tons–500 tons, 501 tons–15,000 tons, and 15,001 tons–30,000 tons. Large players in the marine cranes market provide marine cranes with lifting capacities in almost all the segments. However, smaller players may have a limited range. Some of them can provide cranes only in the lower segments of the lifting capacity. Price and design of a marine crane are affected by several factors such as boom length, lifting capacity, type of vessel, and function.

Based on application, the marine cranes market can be divided into oil & gas platforms, workboats, research & fishing vessels, and government & military. Marine cranes need to be manufactured according to the purpose and location of their use. For example, the oil & gas industry uses marine cranes in deep waters; hence, cranes need to withstand extreme weather conditions. Similarly, research & fishing vessels have different requirements. Workboats include a variety of vessels such as tugs, supply ships, barges, cruise ships, dredgers, and ice breakers. The government & military segment refers to navy vessels, coast guard vessels, oil pollution recovery, and firefighting vessels commonly operated by government agencies.

Marine Cranes Market: Key Players

Large players operating in the global marine cranes market include Palfinger, Effer, Heila, Hawboldt, Rapp Marine, and BMW Marine Group.