Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

This report studies the Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) market by product type and applications/end industries.

North America was the largest market with a market share of 46.75% in 2012 and 43.26% in 2016 with a CAGR of 97%. China ranked the second place with the market share of 19.87% in 2016.

Nowadays, the top three companies make up more than 7.15% market share of the Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) revenue market in 2016, and the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in North America. The top three manufacturers are Microsoft Corporation, Kony, Kinvey. They respectively with global production market share as 2.43%, 2.37% and 2.35% in 2016.

The Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) market has been increased in accordance with the economy and technology development. With the fierce competition of the market, the manufacturers are had better make sure that their services with high performance and quality. Following the market trends, access to greater competitive advantage, concerning more on their R&D and services to get a bigger market share.

The global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) market is valued at 7160 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 68400 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 45.7% between 2017 and 2023.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Kony

Kinvey

Anypresence

Appcelerator

Built.Io

KII Corporation

Cloudmine

Parse

Feedhenry

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Android

iOS

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Data and Application Integration

Identity and Access Management

Usage Analytics

Support and Maintenance Service

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS)

1.2 Classification of Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) by Types

1.2.1 Global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Android

1.2.4 iOS

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Data and Application Integration

1.3.3 Identity and Access Management

1.3.4 Usage Analytics

1.3.5 Support and Maintenance Service

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Oracle Corporation

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Oracle Corporation Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 IBM Corporation

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 IBM Corporation Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Microsoft Corporation

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Microsoft Corporation Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Kony

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Kony Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Kinvey

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Kinvey Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Anypresence

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Anypresence Mobile Backend As A Service (BaaS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

