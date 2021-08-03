Mobile Computing Devices Market Size & Share, Key Enhancement, Demand, Forecast 2028

The report analyzes and presents an overview of “Mobile Computing Devices Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028” worldwide.

The internet and web plays an important role in the adoption of mobile computing devices, as the enterprises are gradually shifting their focus to offer their customers customized products in accordance to the preferences. Strong network connection enables the organization to monitor the clients’ likes and dislikes and aid them in quick decision making. Technological innovations and increasing disposable income of the population is expected to have a positive impact in the growth in market revenue of global mobile computing devices. Increasing application of mobile computing devices starting from retailers to healthcare sector is enabling the vendors of mobile computing devices to launch multi-featured, cost effective devices to solve their clients’ purpose. The mobile computing devices include laptops, smartphones, tablets, e-readers and others which does not simply fulfill the requirement to check scheduled meetings, e-mails, weather reports etc. but beyond that it offers detailed analysis of customer behavior, interpretation of the communication and many more.

Global Mobile Computing Devices Market: Drivers and Challenges

The need to understand customer demographics is urging the enterprises to opt for mobile computing devices in order to monitor their preferences. The organization can make decisions efficiently with the use of mobile computing devices. Growing demand for rugged computers in military applications owing to the technological advancements is encouraging the global mobile computing devices market. The above factors are driving the growth of global mobile computing devices market.

However, there are a few challenges faced by the enterprises which hinder the growth of global mobile computing devices market. Data breaching is among the prime reasons that limits the adoption of mobile computing devices. In order to utilize the advanced features of a mobile computing devices, better network connectivity is required. In most of the developing countries lack of advanced wireless networkm hinders the growth of mobile computing device market.

Global Mobile Computing Devices Market: Segmentation

Global Mobile Computing Devices Market can be segmented into type, end-user industry and regions.

On the basis of type, global mobile computing devices market can be segmented into smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearable devices and others (E-reader and mobile gaming devices).

On the basis of end-user industry, global mobile computing devices market can be segmented into Consumer and Industrial. The industrial sector sub-segmented by IT and telecommunications, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, defense and government, BFSI, retail, energy and utilities, healthcare, and others.

Global Mobile Computing Devices Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of regions, global mobile computing devices market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

Mobile computing devices market is currently dominated by North America due to the technological advancements and high usage of mobile devices among the population and high disposable income. Asia Pacific computing devices market is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the digitization and increased investment by government of various countries in the region.

Global Mobile Computing Devices Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the key players for mobile computing devices market are Acer Inc., ASUSTek Computer Inc., Hewlett Packard, Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics, Apple Inc., Amazon.com, Lenovo Group, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. and Google Inc.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Mobile Computing Devices Market Segments Mobile Computing Devices Market Dynamics Mobile Computing Devices Market Size, 2014 – 2016 Mobile Computing Devices Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027 Value Chain Mobile Computing Devices Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges Competition & Companies involved Mobile Computing Devices Market Drivers and Restraints



Regional analysis for Mobile Computing Devices Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe U.K. France Germany Italy France Spain Nordic Countries Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan Australia and New Zealand Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries South Africa North Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



