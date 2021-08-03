MOBILE IDENTITY MANAGEMENT 2019 GLOBAL SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION & FORECAST TO 2025
In 2017, the global Mobile Identity Management market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Mobile Identity Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Identity Management development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
CA Technologies
Centrify
Gemalto
Oracle
OneLogin
HID Global Corporation
Cisco
T-Systems
Okta
Juniper Networks
Ericsson
Verisec
IBM
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premise
Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
Enterprise
Individual
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
