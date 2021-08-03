Nanocomposites Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend ,Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Global Nanocomposites Market

A nanocomposite is a matrix of a solid material where one of the phases have multiple layers of nanoparticles and can improve the property of that particular material. They have application in various industry most notable being in producing structural components with high strength-to-weight ratio.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M (USA)

Arkema (France)

BASF (Germany)

Cabot (USA)

Dow (USA)

DSM (USA)

Elementis Specialties (USA)

eSpin Technologies (USA)

Evonik Industries (Germany)

Foster (USA)

Hybrid Plastics (USA)

Inframat (USA)

InMat (USA)

Nanocor (USA)

Nanocyl (Belgium)

Nanophase Technologies (USA)

Nyacol Nano Technologies (USA)

Powdermet (USA)

RTP (USA)

Showa Denko (Japan)

TNO (Netherlands)

Unitika (Japan)

Zyvex (USA)

DuPont (USA)

The adoption of nanocomposites is increasing in the automotive industry because of their superior mechanical properties and light weight. Consumers across the world are looking for high-performance and advanced automotive products. This will encourage automotive use nanomaterials with superior chemical properties to design and manufacture car interiors and exteriors. The application of nanocomposite materials in the body panels of automobiles increases the tensile strength and reduces the weight of automobiles. Such advantages will increase the adoption of nanocomposites in the automotive industry, fueling market growth.

The global Nanocomposites market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Nanocomposites volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nanocomposites market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Carbon Nanotubes

Metal Oxide

Nanofiber

Nanoclay

Graphene

Others

Segment by Application

Packaging

Automotive

Electronics & Semiconductor

Aerospace & Defense

Coatings

Energy

Others

