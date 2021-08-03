North America Anti-Drone Market Regional Revenue, Trends, Opportunities and Future Prospects

The North American anti-drone market is projected to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period, due to increasing incidences of security violation by illegal drones, and increasing terrorist acts and nefarious actions across the region has primarily propelled the market growth. The market is also boosted by the increase in detection and close encounters of drones with aircrafts. Anti-drones are used to detect, recognize, and neutralize or destroy rogue drones. These are also known as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). These systems use different technologies to detect and counterbalance unmanned aircrafts such as high energy lasers, jamming, command and control (C2), directed energy weapons, electro-optical surveillance, electronic surveillance, and radio frequency threat management.

On the basis of end user, the North American anti-drone market has been categorized into commercial, military and defense, government, and others. Among these, the military and defense category held the largest market size during the historical period. Practise of drones for boundary trespassing, spying, and smuggling has increased. Consequently, the demand for efficient anti-drones is anticipated to rise in the coming years from the military and defense sector.

On the basis of geography, the North American anti-drone market has been categorized into the U.S. and Canada. The U.S. market will rise at a faster rate, due to high defense department budget. In the year 2017, the U.S. military spent around $810 billion against $760 billion in 2016. Recently, Federal Aviation Administration started a Pathfinder Programme and chosen anti-UAV defense system (AUDS) to begin a trail to guard the U.S. airports from UAVs.

Drivers

Growing threats of terrorist activities and increasing nefarious actions across the region are the major drivers propelling the North American anti-drone market. An upsurge in the usage of drones for commercial activities has led to an evolution in significant threats such as attacks using unmanned aircrafts and violation of privacy that has developed concern over public safety. In the U.S., reports of UAVs flying along the Southwest border have pointed in recent time, with more than 36 detections since October 2017. This data fact is on course to quadruple from the preceding year, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, where it is suspected that criminal groups are using the UAVs for surveillance while looking for paths to circulate drugs and other illegal material into the U.S.

Opportunity

Faster adoption of anti-drones in North America can be viewed as a profitable opportunity for players operating in the North American anti-drone market. Factors like usage of anti-drone systems for micro-UAV detection capabilities, and long ranges have amplified their demand for defense applications and can produce substantial opportunities for this market. Additionally, developments in interdiction range in RF jamming/spoofing and detection efficiency are anticipated to fuel the demand for these systems in the region.

North America Anti-Drone Market Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the North American anti-drone market include The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and SRC Inc.

