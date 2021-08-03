Explore the Growth Potential of Offshore Wind Market in coming years | Top Key players: ENERCON, Siemens, GE Middle East & North Africa, Nordex Group, Vestas, Suzlon Group, Sinovel Wind Group Co., Ltd, Adwen Offshore, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, Senvion

Offshore wind power is generated from wind farms constructed in the ocean on the continental shelf. These wind farms are installed in the ocean for energy harvesting purpose. Offshore medium offers greater wind speed as compared to offshore medium. As a result of greater wind speed, electricity generation capacity is higher for these farms as compared onshore setting.

On the basis of architecture, the offshore wind market has been segmented into hardware, software, and services. Hardware includes the building components and instrumentation being used to build wind turbines. In 2017, hardware held the largest share in the market. Software includes structural analysis software, bladed modelling software, system analysis software etc.

Significant amount of revenue is generated in the market through services and maintenance of these power generation facilities. Owing to aging of existing wind farms located in sea, demand for services and maintenance is growing. This in turn, driving the growth of services segment of the offshore wind market.

On the basis of location, the offshore wind market has been segmented into shallow water (<30m depth), transitional water (30m–50m depth), and deep water (>50m depth). Developing wind farms in the deep water is a cost intensive as well as resource hungry process. However, deep water location offers benefits such as higher wind speed and electricity generation capacity.

The global offshore wind market is driven by factors such as growing demand for renewable energy across different industries, and government supports across different countries promoting the use renewable energy such as wind, hydro, and solar. For example, in September 2017, U.K government has created renewable support auction to provide monetary benefits to low-carbon power schemes. Such government support has decreased the per unit consumption cost of wind energy, which in turn fueling its demand among consumers. In order to fulfill this surplus demand, developers are expanding offshore wind infrastructure. This has acted as supply side growth driver for the offshore wind market.

