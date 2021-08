Panel Mount Recorders Market: Recent Industry Developments And Growth Strategies Adopted By Players

The prominent players in the panel mount recorders market are:- SmartComms SC, Limited, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, ProComSol, Ltd, Spitzer and Boyes, LLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., General Electric Co., BSH Hausgerate GmbH, Panasonic Corp., Whirlpool Corp. (U.S.) and Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

The panel mount recorders are such type of paperless recorders which are used to measure data from the wireless field devices in a small unit of time and display them on the modules. The touchscreen function in the panel mount recorders is provided to modify the smart control and to improve the efficiency of the panel mount recorders. The functions like zoom, scroll and pan the historical data is provided in these type of panel mount recorders. The data found in the panel mount recorders can be emailed and forwarded with the help of communication channel provided in the network protocol. The panel mount recorders are low maintenance type and less care is needed to these type of recorders. The reliability and the accuracy of measurement are also high in the panel mount recorders. In the removable chassis type of panel mount recorders, the operating time to retrieve the data is reduced and the accuracy of the recorder gets high providing quick outputs. The value series type of panel mount recorders are designed to save the cost, lower the maintenance and in diagnostic the energy usage is recorded. Also, the power consumption is monitored in these type of panel mount recorders.

Panel mount recorders provide data in a speedy and more efficient way, unlike the chart recorders which required ink and paper to get the graphs and charts. This is the driving force for panel mount recorders market. Panel mount recorders provide reliable monitoring and recording measurements which are important in the industries. Their precise data provides various benefits along with the process savings and documentation. With the help of the software, it can be easily accessed from anywhere which makes it simpler for the managers and engineers to determine fault and helps them to make good decisions. However, panel mount recorders market face certain restraints, as it requires skilled labors because of the advance technology used in these devices. Apart from the labors, the cost required for installing these devices is very high which cannot be afforded by small and medium enterprises. Growing demand for data acquisition has created a lot of opportunities for the panel mount recorders, because of the growing automation and ability to make good decisions. There is also a rising demand for data loggers and sensors in the market. The panel mount recorders manufacturers are planning to move into the niche markets and are expected to grow in the forecast period.

The panel mount recorders market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application type and on the basis of geography.

On the basis of product type, the panel mount recorders market can be segmented into:-

Touch screen type panel mount recorders

Button operated type panel mount recorders

Removable Chassis type panel mount recorders

Value Series type panel mount recorders

On the basis of application type, the panel mount recorders market can be segmented into:-

Industrial

Electronics

Defense and Military

Telecommunication and IT

Healthcare

Transport and Automotive

Based on the geographies, the panel mount recorders market is divided into seven regions; Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Latin America, Japan and Western Europe. Panel mount recorders market is experiencing phenomenal changes these days. Asia Pacific is the largest market of panel mount recorders because of India, China, and Japan which uses panel mount recorders to acquire data in an environmentally friendly way. Panel mount recorders have replaced the traditional chart recorders because of their better efficiency and simplicity. North America also has a large market share in panel mount recorders because of the growing industrialization and digitalization. Latin America and Europe also has a decent market share in panel mount recorders and are expected to grow in future.