Plantation Shutters Market are becoming trend with the number of houses using them

Plantation shutters have been used for a long time. Need for ventilation and free air flow inside buildings has been a key concern. These shutters allow flow of fresh air, which help remove bacteria, pollutants, and moisture that pollute the indoor environment. Good ventilation systems help prevent condensation which can lead to molds, peeling of wallpapers, mildew formation, rotting of surfaces, and damage to wooden structures and supports. Ventilation and air flow help reduce indoor temperatures and health ailments such as allergies, rashes, asthma, headaches, and sinusitis.

Plantation shutters are usually window treatments which include a frame of horizontal rails and vertical stiles. The rails can be either at the bottom, top, or center of the structure. Louvers (either fixed or moveable, and horizontal or vertical), glass, fabric, solid panels, or any other item which can be easily mounted are set within this frame structure. Plantation shutters are used for various purposes such as to regulate sunlight entering the room, provide security and privacy, protect from unwanted intrusion, and amplify the beauty of the building. Nowadays homeowners are viewing them as an opportunity which can add high value to their property. Plantation shutters are becoming trend with the number of houses using them. White color plantation shutters are by far the most popular ones while light gray are at second position.

Plantation Shutters Market: Key Segments

Based on material type, the plantation shutters market can be classified into wood, vinyl, and composites. Wood shutters have high price as compared to other materials. These also have high strength. Vinyl shutters have good stiffness and strength and are used in kitchens, bathrooms, and wet rooms. Composite shutters are inexpensive, strong, and durable.

In terms of product, the plantation shutters market can be segmented into interior shutters and exterior shutters. Interior plantation shutters are easier to maintain and do not deteriorate quickly. These last longer and are not often replaced. Exterior shutters provide protection from extreme weather conditions and improve esthetics of the building.

Based on end-user, the plantation shutters market can be segregated into residential, commercial, and others. The residential segment is expected to dominate the plantation shutters market during the forecast period. The commercial segment is likely to expand at a substantial pace during the forecast period.

Plantation Shutters Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global plantation shutters market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is likely to lead the global plantation shutters market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the high standard of living in the region, especially in the U.S. The region has high per capita income and plantation shutters are commonly used in building in the region. Europe is the next leading plantation shutters market. The plantation shutters market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period due to increase in per capita income and purchasing power, especially in developing economies of India and China. Rise in disposable income in India and China is projected to boost the plantation shutters market during the forecast period.

Plantation Shutters Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global plantation shutters market include Hunter Douglas, Shuttercraft Ltd, Eclipse Shutters, California Shutters Ltd, UK, Heritage Shutters, Xiamen Goodwood Industry Co., Ltd., Architectural Plantation Shutters, Inc., Plantation Shutters Ltd., Exus Shutters, Griesser AG, LAFAYETTE INTERIOR FASHIONS.