Rapid Unit Sales of Femtosecond Lasers For Cataract Surgery Market to Push Incremental Revenues in the Global Market

A cataract refers to an eye disease in which eye lens becomes cloudy or opaque, which results the decrease in vision. Cataract surgery is a procedure to remove natural lens of the eye with an artificial lens. Cataract surgery is used to treat clouded lens (cataract) from the eye. The rise in aging population and increasing adoption of femtosecond lasers for cataract surgery are some of the key factors which drive the growth of the femtosecond lasers for cataract surgery market. Femtosecond lasers for cataract surgery provide surgeons a safety and improved surgical precision. Some of the signs and symptoms of cataract are blurred vision, dull color vision, double vision in one eye, difficult with glare and increased nearsightedness.

North America, followed by Europe, has the largest market for femtosecond lasers for cataract surgery due to increasing incidence of cataract cases and rise in elderly population in this region. Asia is expected to experience the high growth rate in the femtosecond lasers for cataract surgery market in next few years due to rise in disposable income, changing lifestyle and increasing awareness about eye diseases and their treatment in the region.

Increasing the prevalence of cataract due to rise in aging population, technological advancement, the rise in adoption of femtosecond lasers for cataract surgery are driving the market for femtosecond lasers for cataract surgery. In addition, increasing demand for femtosecond lasers for cataract surgery is expected to drive the market for femtosecond lasers for cataract surgery market. However, economic downturn, the high cost of technology and reimbursement issues are some of the factors restraining the growth for global femtosecond lasers for cataract surgery market.

Growing demographics and economies in the developing countries such as India and China are expected to offer good opportunities in femtosecond lasers for cataract surgery market in Asia. In addition, increasing need and demand for good vision in all ranges and growing demand for multifocal and accommodating laser surgery are expected to offer new opportunities for global femtosecond lasers for cataract surgery market. Rise in minimally invasive surgeries, increasing number of mergers and acquisitions and growing number of collaborations and partnerships are some of the trends that have been observed in global femtosecond lasers for cataract surgery market. Some of the major companies operating in the global femtosecond lasers for cataract surgery market are Alcon Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Biovision, Abbott Medical Optics, Nidek Co. Ltd., Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, Bausch & Lomb Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec, Inc., Bioptigen, Inc. and Calmar Laser.

