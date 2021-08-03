Refractories Market || SWOT, Industry Analysis (2019-2023) & Opportunity Assessment

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Refractories Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” to its huge collection of research reports.

Refractories are heat-resistant materials that constitute the linings for high-temperature furnaces and reactors and other processing units. In addition to being resistant to thermal stress and other physical phenomena induced by heat, refractories must also withstand physical wear and corrosion by chemical agents.



ASTM C71 defines refractories as “non-metallic materials having those chemical and physical properties that make them applicable for structures, or as components of systems, that are exposed to environments above 1,000 F (811 K; 538 C)”.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

RHI AG

Magnesita

Vesuvius

Plibrico

Morgan Advanced Materials

Saint-Gobain

EKW REFRACTARIOS

Mckeown International

Refractarios Naucalpan

Piro

ZEDMEX

Sajuri

Refleon

RATSA

REFRATECHNIK MEXICO

ASC Mexico

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



Market Segment by Type, covers

Shaped Refractories

Unshaped Refractories

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Iron & Steel

Cement/Lime

Nonferrous Metals

Glass

Other Industries

Table of Contents

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Refractories market.

Chapter 1, to describe Refractories Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Refractories, with sales, revenue, and price of Refractories, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Refractories, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Refractories market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Refractories sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source



