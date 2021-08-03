Rotary Limit Switch Market 2026: Top Key Players Omega Controls Private Limited, Schneider Electric

Rotary Limit Switch Market: Introduction

A rotary limit switch is a device used in industrial and construction lifting as well as in hoisting equipment to control specific motions or movement of equipment. A rotary limit switch is activated by rotational or linear movement and uses a PLC or contactor as a power interface to control the electric motors in the lifting equipment. Rotary limit switches are generally used for heavy duty applications and can achieve high precision. The shaft of the rotary limit switch is connected to the motor. After a pre-determined number of revolutions or angles, the switch operates and starts a movement, which is configured with the set number of revolutions. The movement from the input shaft is transferred to the output shaft by using a helical toothed gear and a worm gear in combination with straight toothed gears. Rotary limit switches are highly precise and durable; hence, they are an essential part of heavy lifting operations. These switches are used to control conveyors, work tables and electrically-operated doors, among others. Given their unique functional capabilities, rotary limit switches are expected to register robust demand across industries during the forecast period.

Rotary Limit Switch Market: Dynamics

Rotary limit switches are critical elements in heavy duty lifting applications. Attributing to their automatic operation, rotary limit switches reduce labor costs and increase operational efficiency at the site of operations. Global economic growth has witnessed a significant slowdown during the past four years. This has impacted construction and other industries and is, thus, resulting in a decline in the demand for rotary limit switches. With recovery in global economic growth, the demand for rotary limit switches is set to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Rotary limit switches use solid state (gear type) or electro-mechanical (encoded type) switches to switch a load. Electro-mechanical switches have moving parts such as knobs, levers and arms that make physical contact with the actuators. Solid state switches use an optical sensor to detect other objects. Solid state devices are expensive but have a longer life span than their counterparts. Hence, solid state rotary limit switches are expected to witness significant growth among the product type segments.

Recovery of the construction industry, fluctuations in oil & gas prices and the on-going trade war between the U.S. and China may affect the construction industry, which in turn may hamper the growth of the rotary limit switch market.

Rotary Limit Switch Market: Segmentation

The global rotary limit switch market has been segmented on the basis of type as:

Gear Type

Encoded Type

The global rotary limit switch market has been segmented on the basis of application as:

Hoisting Apparatus

Wind Turbines

The global rotary limit switch market has been segmented on the basis of industry as:

Construction

Automation

Stage Technology

Power Generation (Solar & Wind)

Industrial & Others

Rotary Limit Switch Market: Regional Overview

North America is expected to hold a substantial share in the global rotary limit switch market due to the growth of construction and automation in the region. China and India are expected to register robust growth rates in the global rotary limit switch market, owing to the rapid industrialization and urbanization in the region. Thus, Asia-Pacific is expected to be a prominent region in the global rotary limit switch market. Europe is expected to register moderate growth in the rotary switch market while Middle East and Africa are expected to witness slow to moderate growth. Japan is expected to register a slow growth rate in the rotary limit switch market due to the already matured construction industry in the region.

Global Rotary Limit Switch Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global rotary limit switch market identified across the value chain include: