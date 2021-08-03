Shark Liver Oil Market to Perceive Substantial Growth During 2017 – 2025

Shark Liver Oil Market Introduction

Shark Liver Oil is derived from the livers of the deep water sharks and shows some properties in fighting cancer and strengthens the immune system. The oil is obtained from the several different species of shark which includes the deep sea shark (Centrophorus squamosus), the dogfish shark (Squalus acanthias), and the basking shark (Cetorhinus maximus). The liver portion of the shark makes up about 25% of the total body weight of the shark. The shark liver oil is known to be used in dietary supplements and other applications in food. It also helps treat cancer, skin conditions, respiratory diseases, radiation sickness and others. It contains squalene, vitamins, cholesterol, fatty acids and others. Due to the high concentration of squalene in the oil, it is was earlier extracted by the Scandinavian fishermen to treat different diseases and ailments. Shark liver oil has visible inhibitory actions in the human urinary bladder cancer cells, human kidney cancer, as well as sarcoma.

Shark Liver Oil Market Segmentation

The Shark Liver Oil Market can be segmented on the basis of application, distribution channel, and region.

By application, shark liver oil market can be segmented into the food industry, textile industry, pharmaceutical industry, fuel, cosmetic and personal care industry. In the food industry, shark liver oil can be used in food products as it is rich in Vitamin A, D and other minerals. It is used and consumed as dietary supplements by the health conscious people due to its cardiac, anti-cancerous, anti-depressive, anti-psychotic, anti parkinsonic and anti-alzheimeric properties. In the textile industry shark liver oil is used as a lubricant because the oil contains squalene which has a melting point of -75°C and a boiling point of 330°C. In the pharmaceutical industry, shark liver oil has a huge amount of application due to its several healing properties which can treat many diseases. Shark liver oil is useful for people who have weak immune system and prone to bacterial infections and respiratory problems as it reliefs and protects against bacterial and fungal infections. Shark liver oil also helps counteract with different types of cancer such as lung, brain, skin and breast cancer, by obstructing the blood supply to the tumor cells. The shark liver oil persuades the apoptosis of tumor cells. It is also an effective treatment for diabetic patients and to provide sound sleep. As a fuel, shark liver oil is used for the street lamps. In the cosmetics and personal care industry, shark liver oil is used in the skin healing products, lip balms, and moisturizers.

By distribution channel, shark liver oil market can be segmented into direct and indirect sales which can be further sub-segmented into specialty stores, pharmaceutical stores, and online retail. Among these, the direct sales channel is the most preferred one and is expected to grow in the forecast period.

By region, the shark liver oil market can be segmented into five different regions which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-East, and Africa. Among these regions, Japan is one of the world’s largest producer and exporter of the shark liver oil, followed by U.S. in terms of production, Korea in terms of consumption, China in terms of pharmaceutical and cosmetics, Europe in terms of textile industry and Africa for the use in the maintenance of traditional fishing vessels.

Shark Liver Oil Market Drivers, Restraints, and Trends

The Shark Liver Oil Market is expected to grow over the forecast period based on the traditional uses and benefits of the oil. The shark liver oil is rich in squalene and nowadays the demand for squalene is increasing as it is used in cosmetics, health food, and machine oils. Squalene is also used as a bactericide, in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals, chemicals, organic coloring matter, aromatics, rubber, in natural and artificial silk and surface active agents. Recently, shark liver oil is extensively used as an additive in pharmaceutical preparations, cosmetics, and health foods. Shark liver oil traditionally has been used for centuries for enhancing the human immune system. It is used to boost the immune system which assists in healthy aging. Shark liver oil is also used to support immunity at the time of pregnancy, improve vascular health and lower muscle wasting. Owing to all these benefits and usage of shark liver oil, people are using it and thus driving the shark liver oil market.

Apart from the benefits, overdose and over usage of shark liver oil could lead to nausea, diarrhea, bleeding and other side effects. People who are allergic to seafood should avoid the consumption of shark liver oil. Vegan consumers are increasingly shifting their demand and preferences from fish oil to plant-based products which as a result restraining the shark liver oil market to grow.

Shark Liver Oil Market Key Players

The rise of demand for the Shark Liver Oil is attracting several manufacturers to produce and supply it to the consumers. Some of the key players in the market are Arbee Biomarine Extracts Pvt Ltd, EGAO CO. LTD., Nippon Shoseki Hanbai Inc., Arrowhead HealthWorks, Norwegian Fish Oil AS, Shark Liver Oil UK, Lýsi hf. and others