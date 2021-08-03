Smart Education & Learning Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Global Smart Education & Learning Market

This report focuses on the global Smart Education & Learning status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Education & Learning development in United States, Europe and China.

Smart education is a concept that describes learning in digital age.

Technological advancements, government initiatives towards E-learning programs, innovative & interactive hardware device, adoption of hi-tech teaching techniques in educational institutes and introduction of new technology into learning methods are expected to fuel the demand for smart education & learning across the globe.

In 2017, the global Smart Education & Learning market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Blackboard

Educomp Solutions

Adobe

Scholastic

Cisco System

Smart Technologies

NIIT

Saba Software

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Collaborative Learning

Virtual Instructor-led Training

Simulation Based Learning

Adaptive Learning

Social Learning

Blended Learning

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

