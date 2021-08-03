Stainless Steel Flexible Pipe Connectors Market Size to Expand Lucratively during the Forecast Period

Some of the prominent players for the global stainless steel flexible pipe connector market includes:- Flexonics, Vibration Mountings & Controls group, Mason UK, PROCO Products Inc., Franklin Fueling Systems, Kinetics Noise Control, Inc., Global Flex, Mfg., Opwglobal, Flexicraft, and Flexhose

The pipes are used majorly to facilitate the flow of gas or liquid from one point to another. Various industries such as oil and gas, petroleum, power generation use piping for the movement of fluids and gas through pipes. The flexible connectors thus provide flexibility to the piping systems to have leakage proof, noise resistant, vibration controlled, thermally secure and convenient flow of the fluids. The primary reason for the use of stainless steel connectors includes the ability to resist corrosion, oxidation, and reaction with the liquid. The stainless steel connectors used for the piping is capable of withstanding the temperature changes and pressure of the fluid over the inner surface of the pipes. Thus the global stainless steel flexible pipe connectors market is expected to gain traction in the forecast period 2017-2027.

The primary factors fueling the overall growth of the stainless steel flexible pipe connectors includes its features, ease of operation, reliable connection and demand from various industrial and commercial applications. The flexible connectors used for connection of the pipes provide noise and vibration control, temperature resistant, non-reactive and corrosion and oxidation-proof environment for the fluid and gas. The stringent government rules and regulations regarding the noise levels in the industrial and commercial sectors boosts the growth of such connectors which provide noise and vibration control in the applied areas. These features of the stainless steel flexible connectors facilitate the global demand for the connectors on the industries. The applications and its features facilitating the efficient and reliable movement of the fluid and gas propels the growth of the products in the forecast period. Moreover, the need for the stainless steel flexible pipe connectors is expected to drive owing to increase in demand for the industries and commercial spaces. The use of flexible piping connectors provides efficient, flexible, pressure bearable and reliable passage for the liquids and gases. These connectors compensate for the expansion, compression and angular deflection due to thermal changes in rotating equipment. Thus, all the above said factors are responsible for the global stainless steel flexible pipe connectors market to gain traction in the forecast period.

However, the availability of substitutes for the stainless steel metal in the manufacturing of connectors, cost effectiveness of the alternatives and preference for the lightweight connectors affect the demand for the global stainless steel flexible pipe connectors market in the forecast period.

Based on the type of the connectors, the global stainless steel flexible pipe connectors market is segmented into

V-Shape

U-Shape

T-Shape

L-Shape

Long

Based on the type of the pattern of the connectors, the global stainless steel flexible pipe connectors market is segmented into

Un-braided

Single Braided

Double Braided

Based on the ends of the connectors, the global stainless steel flexible pipe connectors market is segmented into

Threaded

Flange

Male NPT with couplers and gaskets

Female NPT couplers and gaskets

Fiberglass glue pipe

Male Swivel NPT

Female Swivel NPT

Hex male fixed NPT

Hex female fixed NPT

Hex male fixed BSPT

Male swivel BSPT

Based on the End Use Application, the global stainless steel flexible pipe connectors market is segmented into

Industrial Manufacturing

Air handling units

Fans

Pumps

Chillers

Air compressors

HVAC equipment

Power generation

Electrical transformers

Motor Automotive Power Plants Marine Systems Sewage Treatment Plants and Pollution Control:

Residential

Commercial ceiling applications fire sprinkler systems Air Conditioning, Heating, and Ventilating Systems



Geographically, the Global Stainless steel flexible pipe connectors market is segmented into seven regions namely North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. The North America and Europe are the mature markets in the flexible pipe connectors market. Owing to rapid industrialization, increase in the number of industries and commercial spaces and adoption of latest techniques, North America dominates the market regarding demand generation. The number of the connectors also manufactures comparatively high in North America and Europe. Asia Pacific, due to rapid industrialization and growing awareness regarding the noise control mechanism in the workplaces, is expected to gain traction in the forecast period.