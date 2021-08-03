Stem Cell Therapy Market Insight, Industry Analysis With Geron Corporation, Vericel Corporation, Pluristem Therapeutics, Cytori Therapeutics Inc, Fate Therapeutics Inc & More

Get Free Sample of This Research Report: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-stem-cell-therapy-market

Stem cell therapy is the therapy which uses stem cells for the treatment or prevention of a disease. Bone marrow transplant is the widely applicable therapy which is followed by umbilical cord blood. Research is going on to develop various sources (such as cord blood cells, bone marrow and skin) to use these cells for treatment of various disorders like neurodegenerative diseases and conditions such as heart disease, diabetes and other conditions. Some of the major players operating in the global stem cell therapy market are

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.)

MEDIPOST Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Anterogen Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Pharmicell Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Cellular Engineering Technologies Inc.

BioTime Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

S. Stem Cell, Inc.

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc.



Cytori Therapeutics, Inc.

Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Geron Corporation.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Vericel Corporation.

Others: ViaCyte, Inc, AbbVie, Mesoblast Ltd., Roslin Cells, Regeneus Ltd, ReNeuron Group plc,, International Stem Cell Corporation, Aastrom Biosciences, Inc., Advanced Cell Technology, Cryo Cell International, Cytori Therapeutics, Inc., Geron Corporation, and Invitrogen and others. The global stem cell therapy market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of the global stem cell therapy market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

In March 2016, Scientists at Michigan State University unveiled new kind of cells “induced XEN cells” from a cellular trash pile. This discovery is expected to drive advancements in regenerative medicine.

Scientists at Michigan State University unveiled new kind of cells “induced XEN cells” from a cellular trash pile. This discovery is expected to drive advancements in regenerative medicine. On February 13, 2018- Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan) and Universal Cells, Inc. (Japan) announced that Astellas has assimilated with Universal Cells. Astellas would gain Universal Cells’ proprietary Universal Donor Cell technology to create cell therapy products that do not require Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) matching, potentially overcoming a huge treatment challenge by reducing the risk of rejection.

2018- Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan) and Universal Cells, Inc. (Japan) announced that Astellas has assimilated with Universal Cells. Astellas would gain Universal Cells’ proprietary Universal Donor Cell technology to create cell therapy products that do not require Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) matching, potentially overcoming a huge treatment challenge by reducing the risk of rejection. In October 2017, the Astellas Institute for Regenerative Medicine (AIRM) and Universal Cells entered into an exclusive license agreement to utilize Universal Donor Cell technology in a single indication.

Get TOC For Full Analysis Of Report: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-stem-cell-therapy-market

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Drivers:

As per growing awareness to therapeutic potency of stem cells in disease organization.

Because of advanced genome-based cell analysis techniques.

Due to the increase in the growth rate of public-private investments for stem cell research.

Because of identification of new stem cell lines.

Due to the developments in infrastructure for stem cell banking.

Restraints:

Because of complication associated with preservation of stem cell.

Difficulty while collecting adult stem cell or somatic stem cells.

Segmentation:

The global stem cell therapy market is segmented based on

Type

Product

Application

End Users

Geographical Segments

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Allogeneic stem cell therapy

Autologous stem cell therapy

The allogeneic stem cell therapy segment is expected lead the market because of commercialization of allogeneic stem cell therapy products and wide application with easy scale up process.

Based on products, the market is segmented into

Adult stem cells

Human embryonic stem cells

Induced pluripotent stem cells and others

The adult stem cells accounts highest share in market due to ability to generate trillions of specialized cells which may lower the risks of rejection and repair tissue damage.

Based on application, the market is segmented into

Musculoskeletal disorders

Wounds and injuries

Cardiovascular diseases

Surgeries

Gastrointestinal diseases, and other applications

The musculoskeletal disorders segment leads the market due to availability of stem cell-based products for the treatment of musculoskeletal disorders, high prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders and bone & joint diseases.

Based on end users, the market is segmented into

Therapeutic companies

Cell and tissues banks

Tools and reagent companies

Service companies

The growing number of stem cell donors, improved stem cell banking facilities and because of the research and development therapeutic companies held the largest share in stem cell therapy.

Based on geography ,the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely

North America & South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Brazil among others.

Potential held by the report

Recent stem cell therapy industry trends and developments Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the stem cell therapy market To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “stem cell therapy” and its commercial landscape To understand the future outlook and prospects for stem cell therapy market analysis and forecast 2018-2025. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the stem cell therapy market

Want Full Report? Enquire Here: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-stem-cell-therapy-market

Related Report:

Global Cell Harvesting Market is expected to reach USD 387.9 Million by 2025, from USD 196.9 Million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Visit: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-cell-harvesting-market/

About Us

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. Get Customization and Discount on Report by emailing [email protected] . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.



Contact Us

Data Bridge Market Research

Toll Free: +1-888-387-2818

Mail: [email protected]

http://databridgemarketresearch.com