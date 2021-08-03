Sunflower Oil Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025
Global Sunflower Oil market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Kernel
EFKO Group
Aston
Cargill
Optimus
Nutrisun
Dicle Group
NMGK
Bunge
MHP
Creative Group
Tanoni Hnos. Sa
Standard Food
NT Ltd
Oliyar
Delizio
Risoil
COFCO
Region
Wilmar
Adams Group
Luhua Group
Sanxing Group
Pology Oil
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Sunflower Oil in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Linoleic Sunflower Oil
Mid-Oleic Sunflower Oil
High-Oleic Sunflower Oil
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Food
Biofuels
Cosmetics
Other
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Global Sunflower Oil Market Research Report 2017
1 Sunflower Oil Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sunflower Oil
1.2 Sunflower Oil Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Sunflower Oil Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Sunflower Oil Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Linoleic Sunflower Oil
1.2.4 Mid-Oleic Sunflower Oil
1.2.5 High-Oleic Sunflower Oil
1.3 Global Sunflower Oil Segment by Application
1.3.1 Sunflower Oil Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Food
1.3.3 Biofuels
1.3.4 Cosmetics
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Global Sunflower Oil Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Sunflower Oil Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Sunflower Oil (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Sunflower Oil Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Sunflower Oil Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
…………
