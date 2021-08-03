Underwater Drones Market Key Players Deep Trekker, Aquabotix, Open ROV, Power Vision

Underwater Drones market is growing at a progressive growth rate due to increasing usage for surveillance, gathering data and intelligence. These Underwater drones are specially used for research in oil & gas industry due to which the implementation of underwater drones have been increased significantly in recent years. Moreover, organizations in ocean exploration have started using these underwater drones for mapping ocean floor and for other purposes. Underwater Drones includes camera due to which these underwater drones are also increasingly used by underwater photographers, people who need to inspect structures underwater, scientific researchers, and even tour boat companies that want to show guests the world beneath the boat.

Underwater drones can be of two type namely autonomous underwater vehicle and remotely operated vehicle. Autonomous underwater vehicle are generally used for underwater surveys such as mapping obstructions. However, remotely operated vehicles are kind of robots that are connected by cables so that the drone operator can control them. These type of underwater drones are used for vessel hull inspections, site exploration or object identification.

Underwater Drones Market: Drivers and Challenges

The major factor driving the adoption of Underwater Drones is the increasing need of these underwater drones among consumers while swimming, underwater diving and for other water related activities. These underwater drones have also became a part of Navy security equipment due to which the usage of underwater drones has increased for defense purpose.

The key challenge for Underwater Drones is that this technology faces problem while deploying in harsh and cold environment. The places with weak mobile coverage and inadequate satellite coverage makes communication difficult. Moreover, sea ice makes communication with underwater gliders and other underwater vehicles even more difficult and poses a hazard to surface vehicles.

Underwater Drones Market: Segmentation

Underwater Drones can be segmented on the basis of types such as autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) and remotely operated vehicle (ROV).

Underwater Drones can also be segmented on the basis of its end-users such as Oil and Gas industry, Defense, travel and transportation and other.

In May, 2017—Robosea, an underwater drone company has launched robot fish with 4K camera which is a underwater drone named as BIKI. its primary job is to let user see some cool stuff that wouldn’t normally be able to see, and the BIKI’s built-in 4K lens has a stabilizer and 32 GB of internal memory to record everything it lays its robot eyes on.

In Underwater Drones market there are many players some of them are Deep Trekker, Aquabotix, Open ROV, Power Vision and others.