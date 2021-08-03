Urinary Drainage Bags Market Trends and Growth Factors Analysis 2017 – 2025

Urine drainage bags are used for urine collection. This bag is attached to sheath or catheter (tube) that is inside the bladder of an individual. Urinary drainage bags are used by patients suffering from urinary retention, urine incontinence, urological, or gynecological surgeries in which a patient is unable to move from one place to another and has difficulties in urinations, or other health related issues.

A urinary catheter is placed inside the bladder through the urethra. It is held in the bladder by a small, water-filled balloon. The catheter is connected to a bag to collect urine that drains through the catheter. It is either small size leg bags or large size night bags. These are widely used across hospitals, clinics, and surgical centers. Urinary drainage bags can be disposable or reusable. Demand for disposable bags is high owing to risk of infection associated with reusable urinary drainage bags.

The global urinary drainage bags market is driven by increase in number of urological and gynecological surgeries. Rise in prevalence of urinary bladder cancers is likely to fuel demand for urinary drainage bags. Increase in geriatric population suffering from chronic diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease, paralysis, and end-stage renal diseases drive the global urinary drainage bags market. Rise in incidence of urge incontinence and urinary incontinence is likely to propel the market.

However, increase in risk of urinary tract infections and skin irritation associated with the use of drainage bags is a major factor restraining the global urinary drainage bags market. High demand and rise in preference for disposable urine drainage bags over reusable urinary drainage bags is because these eliminate the risk of urinary tract infections. Moreover, technological innovations in urological catheter present significant opportunities in the market.

The global urinary drainage bags market can be segmented based on product type, capacity, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the market can be categorized into legs bags and large capacity night bags. Leg bags are small and designed to be worn under the clothes or around the waist. Large capacity night bags are used for overnight drainage or for patients who are permanently on bed due to some health issues. Based on capacity, the global urinary drainage bags market can be divided into 500 ml, 1,000 ml, 2,000 ml, and 4000 ml. In terms of end-user, the market can be classified into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and home care. Rise in number of surgical procedures in hospitals is likely to propel the hospitals segment during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global urinary drainage bags market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for the largest share of the global market. Increase in number of urological surgeries, rise in prevalence of bladder cancers, high health care expenditure, and favorable reimbursement scenario for surgeries are factors attributed to the growth of the urinary drainage bags market in North America. Asia Pacific represents the fastest-growing market for urinary drainage bags due to rise in urological disorders, high prevalence of urine incontinence, and large population with high disposable income in the emerging markets in the region.

Key players operating in the global urinary drainage bags market include Amsino International, Inc., Coloplast, Cook Medical (Cook Group Incorporated), C. R. Bard, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Moore Medical LLC (McKesson Medical-Surgical, Inc.), Pacific Hospital Supply Co. Ltd., Covidien (Medtronic), Flexicare Medical Limited, and Plasti-med.

