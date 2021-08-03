Waste Paper Recycling Market 2019-2024: Thriving Growth with CAGR of 3% with Top Key Players- Waste Management, Republic Services, Sonoco Recycling, Hanna Paper Recycling, WASCO, Perlen Papier and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Waste Paper Recycling Market Growth 2019-2024”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report studies the Waste Paper Recycling market. Waste paper recycling is the process of mixing used paper with water and chemicals to break it down. This mixture is then chopped up and heated to break it down further into strands of cellulose called pulp or slurry. It is then strained through screens which remove any glue or plastic that may still be in the mixture. Finally it is cleaned, de-inked, bleached, mixed with water and then it can be made into new recycled paper.

Waste Paper Recycling is mainly classified into the following types: old corrugated cardboard (OCC), old newspaper (ONP), magazines, white office paper, mixed paper. OCC is the most widely used type which takes up about a half of global market.

APAC is the main consumption regions of waste paper recycling in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The APAC market share is 64%, which China only takes about 37% of global market. China is the largest consumption market in the world.

The market concentration is scatted. But for region market, like China and USA, Top 20 players can take above 40% of the local region market. Big players in the global market are like Waste Management, International Paper, DS Smith, Huanjia Group, Northern International etc.

According to this study, over the next five years the Waste Paper Recycling market will register a 3.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 49900 million by 2024, from US$ 41700 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Waste Paper Recycling business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Waste Paper Recycling market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Waste Paper Recycling value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type

Corrugated Cardboard

Newspapers

Magazines

White Office Paper

Mixed Paper

Segmentation by application:

Wrapping Paper

Printing-and-Writing Paper

Other

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Waste Paper Recycling consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Waste Paper Recycling market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Waste Paper Recycling manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Waste Paper Recycling with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Waste Paper Recycling submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

