Wind Turbine Composites Material Market Research Reports, Business Intelligence By 2025 With LM Wind Power, ENERCON, AVIC HUITENG WINDPOWER EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD, And More

The wind turbine composites materials are used for the manufacturing of advanced and more powerful wind turbines blades. Blades, nacelles and other such parts of wind turbines are manufactured using these composites. High demand for wind turbine blades and increasing importance of renewable energy sources are driving this market.

The wind turbine composites material accounted to usd xx.xx million in 2017 growing at a cagr of xx.xx% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report). Global wind turbine composites material market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. Some of the major players in wind turbine composites material market include

AREVA

Avic Huiteng Wind Power Equipment Company Limited

Enercon GmbH

Gamesa Corporation Technology

Kemrock Industries and Exports Limited

LM Wind Power

Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group Co., Ltd

Mfg Wind

Nordex SE

Senvion

Siemens AG

Suzlon Energy Limited

TPI Composites, Inc

United Power

Vestas Wind Systems A/S

more

The global wind turbine composites material market is consolidated with the presence of a limited number of manufacturers. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Major Market Drivers:

Increasing Length Of Wind Turbine Blades

Use Of Carbon Fiber In Wind Blades

Demand For Renewable Energy Sources

Market Restraint:

High cost of carbon fiber and epoxy resin

High dependence of wind energy industry on government subsidies

Market Segmentation: Global Wind Turbine Composites Material Market

The wind turbine composites material market is segmented on the basis of type into

Glass fiber

Carbon fiber

others

On the basis of resin, the market is segmented into

Epoxy

Polyester

Vinyl ester

others

On the basis of manufacturing process, the market is segmented into

Vacuum injection molding

Prepreg

hand lay-up

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into blades, nacelles and others.

On the basis of geography, the wind turbine composites material market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market.

