1, 4 Butanediol Market to 2025: Global Study On BASF, ExxonMobil, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Shell, Eni, Evonik, INEOS, LANXESS, LG Chem, LyondellBasell, JSR Corporation, Repsol, SABIC, The Dow Chemical Company

1, 4 Butanediol Market Report deliver comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the 1, 4 Butanediol Market. The objective of 1, 4 Butanediol Market report is to provide a detailed analysis of Chemical and Materials industry and its impact based on applications and on different geographical regions, strategically analyses the growth trends, future prospects.

The Global 1, 4 Butanediol Market is expected to reach USD 14.04 billion by 2025, from USD 7.14 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.01% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Report Definition:

1,4 Butanediol is a colourless and organic chemical compound with a high boiling point and is derived from butane. It is used for the manufacturing of Poly Butylene Terephthalate (PBT), Gamma Butyrolactone (GBL), Tetrahydrofuran, Polyurethanes. 1,4 butanediol compound finds a wide industrial application in the production of plastic, fibers, and solvent. According to Oxea, in 2018, 60,000 metric ton of dioctyl terephthalate which is a general purpose non-ortho-phthalate plasticizer was targeted to be produced on annually basis. As per the Outlook magazine, in 2016, China’s light vehicle market was increased by a record 25.4 million units from 3.26 million units, with almost 14.7% increment in the market. This reflects the strong economy and growth. The above factor shows that the demand for automotive and plasticizer around the globe is growing and will drive the demand for 1,4 butanediol.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand from end-use industries

Increasing demand in Asia-Pacific

Growing automotive & packaging industry

Market Restraint:

High manufacturing costs

Fluctuating cost of raw material

Report Segmentation:

By Application

Tetrahydrofuran (THF)

Poly Butylene Terephthalate (PBT)

Gamma-butyrolactone (GBL)

Polyurethane

Others

By Technology

Reppe process

Davy process

Butadiene process

Propylene oxide process

Others

By End-User Industry

Automotive

Pharmaceutical

Leather

Electrical and Electronics

Agricultural Chemicals

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The global 1,4 butanediol market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of the 1,4 butanediol market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology:

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also, market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the global 1,4 butanediol market

Analyze and forecast the 1,4 butanediol market on the basis of application, technology, and end-user industry

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for application, technology, and end-user industry

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

