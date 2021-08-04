Active Wound Care Market Research Study including Growth Factors, New Top Players, Competitive Analysis by regions from 2018 to 2025

Global Active Wound Care Market By Product Type (Allograft, Synthetic Skin Grafts, Xenografts, Collagen Dressings, Amniotic Tissue Grafts, Growth Factors (Platelet Derived Growth Factor (PDGF), Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP), Epidermal Growth Factors (EGF), Basic Fibroblast Growth Factors (BFGF), Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factor (G-CSF), Talactoferrin ALFA, Thrombin Peptide, and Keratinocyte Growth Factor (KGF)), By Distribution Channel, By End Users, By Indication, Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

The Active Wound Care or Wound Care Biologics Market accounted to USD 817.6 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Top Key Players:

Molyncke Healthcare

Smith and Nephew

Osiris Therapeutics Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Avita Medical

BIOD LLC

Convatec Inc.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc.

Intercytex

Human Biosciences Inc.

Novadaq

Alliqua Biomedical, Inc.

Organogenesis Inc.

Wright Medical Group N.V.

among others

FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH IN THE GLOBAL ACTIVE WOUND CARE MARKET

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases:

A chronic wound can be defined as one that has failed to proceed through an orderly and timely reparative process to produce anatomic and functional integrity within a period of 3 months or that has proceeded through the repair process without establishing a sustained, anatomic and functional result. The nomenclature is far from agreed upon, and these wounds are sometimes referred to as hard-to-cure or difficult-to-cure wounds/ulcers, and the time span required for chronicity has been defined in the range 4 weeks up to more than 3 months. Based on the causative etiologies, Wound Healing Society segments chronic wounds into four categories: pressure ulcers, diabetic ulcers, venous ulcers and arterial insufficiency ulcers. Ulcers are often termed as chronic wounds and can be defined as wounds with a full thickness in depth and a sluggish healing tendency. Often disguised as a comorbid condition, chronic wounds represent a silent epidemic that affects a large number of the world population. It was estimated that 1 to 2.0% of the population will experience a chronic wound during their lifetime in developed countries. The drastic increase in the ageing population will increase these numbers as wound closure is negatively associated with age. Ramification of chronic wounds includes infection such as cellulitis and infective venous eczema, gangrene, hemorrhage and lower-extremity amputations. Chronic wounds further lead to disability and disability worsens wound outcomes resulting in a vicious cycle.

Due to its ability to heal at a slow rate , chronic wounds have a symbolic impact on the health and quality of life of patients and their families, causing pain, loss of function and mobility, depression, distress and anxiety, embarrassment and social isolation, financial burden, prolonged hospital stays and chronic morbidity or even death . Evidence suggests that chronic wounds impose significant and often underappreciated burden to the individual, the healthcare system and the society as a whole. In the USA, for example, chronic wounds are reported to affect 6.5 million patients with more than US$25 billion each year spent by the healthcare system on treating wound-related complications. The costly nature of chronic wound management is further confirmed with estimates from the UK, where the cost to the National Health Service of caring for patients with chronic wounds were conservatively estimated at US$3.4–4.6 billion per year (in 2005) representing around 3.0 % of the total estimated out-turn expenditure on health for the same period. The focus is on chronic wounds in the categories of pressure ulcers, diabetic ulcers, venous ulcers and arterial insufficiency ulcers.

Chronicwounds, or wounds that are sluggish to heal currently affect 6.5 million people in the U.S. and the numbers will likely increase, according to the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

According to the latest data from the National Center for Health Statistics, 40 million inpatient surgical procedures took place in the United States in 2000, followed closely by 31.5 million outpatient surgeries. The need for post-surgical wound care is sharply on the rise. Emergency wound care in an acute setting has major significance not only in a war setting but also in homeland preparedness against natural disasters as well as against terrorism attacks. An additional burden of wound healing is the problem of skin scarring, a USD12 billion annual market. Current research advances in the field have led to solutions that have been effective in improving patient care. The immense economic and social impact of wounds in our society calls for allocation of a higher level of attention and resources to understand biological mechanisms underlying cutaneous wound complications. Investment in the detailed scrutiny of wounds presented clinically as well as in pre-clinical models seems prudent.

Rise in Diabetic Population:

Diabetes will remain a major health related issue in America, despite of vast medical advances and prevention efforts. The prevalence of diabetes (type 2 diabetes and type 1 diabetes) is expected to increase by 54.0% to more than 54.9 million Americans between 2015 and 2030; annual deaths attributed to diabetes will fuel by 38.0% to 385,800; and total annual medical and societal costs related to diabetes is expected to rise by 53.0% to more than USD 622 billion by 2030.

The major complication associated with diabetismellitus is Diabetic foot ulcer. Wound healing is an innate mechanism of action that works reliably most of the time. A major characterists associated with wound healing is stepwise repair of lost extracellular matrix (ECM) that forms the largest component of the dermal skin layer. But in some cases, certain disorders or physiological insult disturbs the wound healing process. Diabetes mellitus is one such metabolic disorder that disturbs the normal steps of the wound healing process. Many studies show a prolonged inflammatory phase in diabetic wounds,which causes a delay in the formation of mature granulation tissue and a parallel reduction in wound tensile strength.

Treatment associated withdiabetic foot ulcers include blood sugar control, removal of dead tissue from the wound, wound dressings, and removing pressure from the wound through techniques such as total contact casting. Surgery in some cases may improve outcomes. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy may also help but is expensive.

Global Active Wound Care Market Key Drivers:

Rising geriatric population

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases

Rising government initiatives

Increasing accessibility of advanced diagnostics

Growing technological advancement

Favorable Reimbursement Policies

Market Segmentations:

Global Active Wound Care Market is segmented based on

Product Type

Distribution Channels

Indication

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

On the basis of Product Type, Active Wound Care market is segmented into allograft, synthetic skin grafts, xenografts, collagen dressings, amniotic tissue grafts, and growth factors.

Based on Distribution Channels, active wound care market is segmented into retail and direct tenders. On the basis of end users the market is segmented into hospitals and wound care centers.

On the basis of Indication the market is segmented into venous ulcers, pressure ulcers, diabetic ulcers, 3rd degree burns and infected surgical wounds.

On the basis of Geography,

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Analysis: Global Active Wound Care Market

The Global Active Wound Care Market Report is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of active wound care market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

