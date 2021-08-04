ADVANCED WOUND DRESSINGS MARKET – ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, GROWTH AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025
Advanced wound care products are used when the standard wound care treatment fails. Treatment in advanced wound care involves interventions therapies and products, such as collagen products, antimicrobial dressings, foam dressings, gauze, hydrocolloids, film dressings, hydrogels, composites, and alginate dressings, among others.
Advanced Wound Dressings are used to treat a variety of acute wounds, such as burns, cuts, lacerations and abrasions, chronic wounds, such as a diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers and leg ulcers, and surgical wounds sustained during various procedures.
Europe is the largest consumption of Advanced Wound Dressings, with a sales revenue market share nearly 35.27% in 2016.
The second place is North America region; following Europe with the sales revenue market share over 33.02%. Asia Pacific is another important consumption market of Advanced Wound Dressings, enjoying 16.49% sales revenue market share in 2016.
Advanced Wound Dressings is used in Acute Wounds, Chronic Wounds and Surgical Wounds. Report data showed that 18.75% of the Advanced Wound Dressings market demand in Acute wounds, 63.48% in Chronic Wounds, and 17.77% in Surgical Wounds in 2016.
The global Advanced Wound Dressings market is valued at 5480 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 8940 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Advanced Wound Dressings market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Advanced Wound Dressings in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Advanced Wound Dressings in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Advanced Wound Dressings market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Advanced Wound Dressings market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Smith & Nephew
Molnlycke Health Care
3M Health Care
ConvaTec
ColoplastA/S
BSN Medical
Hartmann Group
B.Braun
Acelity
Laboratories Urgo
Medline Industries
Hollister
Medtronic
Lohmann& Rauscher
Nitto Denko
Advanced Medical Solutions Group
DeRoyal Industries
Genewel
Winner Medical Co., Ltd.
Zhejiang Top-Medical Medical Dressing
Market size by Product
Foam
Hydrocolloids
Alginates
Transparent Film
Hydrofiber
Hydrogels
Collagen
Other
Market size by End User
Acute Wounds
Chronic Wounds
Surgical Wounds
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
