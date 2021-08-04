Aerogel Market Report Includes Regions, Import/Export, Key Companies(Aspen Aerogels, Inc., Cabot Corporation, and The Dow Chemical Company) , Revenue and Share Overview Forecast by 2024

Acoustic insulation application is the fastest growing application segment in the global aerogel market . The high porosity of aerogel reduces the sound velocity inside it, resulting in high sound absorption capacity. This is an important characteristic of aerogel that promotes its use as an acoustic solution.

Aerogel is a porous, synthetic and extremely light material derived from a gel, in which the liquid element of the gel has been replaced with a gas. Aerogels have low thermal conductivity and extremely low density.

Production of aerogel involves conventional evaporation in which the liquid is dried off slowly without affecting the concrete matrix in the gel to disintegrate from capillary action. Initially, aerogels were produced from silica gels.

The global aerogel market has many opportunities in future. Aerogel can be inserted in firefighter’s protective gears, due to its thermal protective performance.

For the better understanding, the global aerogel market can be categorised on the basis of raw material, applications and aerogel type. Based on the raw materials, aerogel market is divided into silica, carbon, alumina and others.

Some of the major competitors operating in the global aerogel market are Aspen Aerogels, Inc., Cabot Corporation, and The Dow Chemical Company. However, there are various small scale companies spread across the other parts of the globe trying to increase aerogel production.

