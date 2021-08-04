AGV Software Market Research Study including Growth Factors, New Top Players, Competitive Analysis by regions from 2018 to 2025

Global AGV Software Industry 2019 Market Research Report focuses on price, sales, revenue and growth rate of each type, as well as the types and each type price of key manufacturers, through interviewing key manufacturers. Second on basis of segments by manufacturers, this report focuses on the sales, price of each type, average price of Credit Insurance, revenue and market share, for key manufacturers.

The Global AGV Software Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 523.8 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1653.1 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 15.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This growth can be attributed to the trend of adoption of automation systems in a number of applicable industries.

Global AGV Software Market, By Offering (In-Built Vehicle Software, Integrated Software), By Industry (Automotive, Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Aerospace, Healthcare, Logistics, Retail, Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Complete report on Global AGV Software Market Research Report 2019-2026 spread across 350 Pages, profiling Top companies and supports with tables and figures

Market Definition : Global AGV Software Market

Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) are deployed for mainly to carry out material and heavy components handling efficiently as these vehicles are not prone to mistakes even in narrow paths with high weight of materials. AGV software whereas, controls all of the vehicles and carries out their functioning with the help of data it receives from a number of sensors installed all around the vehicles for mobility and basic functioning. It creates a database of all the vehicles under the AGV software and all of the functions are carried out in real-time.

Top Key Players:

Toyota Motor Corporation

Oceaneering

Hyster-Yale Group

KION Group

Kollmorgen

JBT Corporation

Fetch Robotics

System S.p.A.

BALYO

Murata Machinery USA, Inc

Seegrid

KUKA AG

Locus Robotics

Daifuku America

inVia Robotics

KMH Systems, Inc.

Elettric80 SpA

Götting KG

Transbotics, A Scott Company

Market Drivers:

Deployment of AGV in a number of material and heavy components handling in different industries is driving the market growth

Increased efficiency and reliability on these AGV as they are less prone to mistakes than their human counterparts is also one of the major drivers

Market Restraints:

High initial costs for the deployment of AGV makes the market very niche and only a few industries are able to afford them, this will act as a major market restraint for the market growth

Vulnerability and prone to hacking leading to misuses acts as another restraint to the market

Market Segmentations:

Global AGV Software Market is segmented on the basis of

Offering

Industry

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Offering

In-Built Vehicle Software

Integrated Software

By Industry

Automotive

Manufacturing

Food & Beverages

Aerospace

Healthcare

Logistics

Retail

Others

Chemicals Printing & Paper Textile Plastics Wood

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global AGV Software Market

The Global AGV Software Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of AGV Software Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

