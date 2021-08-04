Application Platform as a Service(aPaaS) Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application
Application platform as a Service (aPaaS) or platform base service is a category of cloud computing services that provides a platform allowing customers to develop, run, and manage applications without the complexity of building and maintaining the infrastructure typically associated with developing and launching an app.
In 2017, the global Application Platform as a Service(aPaaS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Application Platform as a Service(aPaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Application Platform as a Service(aPaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Amazon
Oracle Corporation
IBM
Microsoft Corporation
Google Inc.
Salesforce.Com
Tencent
Alibaba
UCloud
Baidu
Rackspace
SAP AG
Century Link Inc.
CSC (Computer Science Corporation)
Heroku
Clustrix
Xeround
EnterpriseDB
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Public Cloud
Private Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
Personal
Business
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Application Platform as a Service(aPaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Application Platform as a Service(aPaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Application Platform as a Service(aPaaS) are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Application Platform as a Service(aPaaS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Public Cloud
1.4.3 Private Cloud
1.4.4 Hybrid Cloud
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Application Platform as a Service(aPaaS) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Personal
1.5.3 Business
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Application Platform as a Service(aPaaS) Market Size
2.2 Application Platform as a Service(aPaaS) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Application Platform as a Service(aPaaS) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Application Platform as a Service(aPaaS) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Application Platform as a Service(aPaaS) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Application Platform as a Service(aPaaS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Application Platform as a Service(aPaaS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Application Platform as a Service(aPaaS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Application Platform as a Service(aPaaS) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Application Platform as a Service(aPaaS) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Application Platform as a Service(aPaaS
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Amazon
12.1.1 Amazon Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Application Platform as a Service(aPaaS) Introduction
12.1.4 Amazon Revenue in Application Platform as a Service(aPaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Amazon Recent Development
12.2 Oracle Corporation
12.2.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Application Platform as a Service(aPaaS) Introduction
12.2.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Application Platform as a Service(aPaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development
12.3 IBM
12.3.1 IBM Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Application Platform as a Service(aPaaS) Introduction
12.3.4 IBM Revenue in Application Platform as a Service(aPaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 IBM Recent Development
12.4 Microsoft Corporation
12.4.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Application Platform as a Service(aPaaS) Introduction
12.4.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Application Platform as a Service(aPaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development
12.5 Google Inc.
12.5.1 Google Inc. Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Application Platform as a Service(aPaaS) Introduction
12.5.4 Google Inc. Revenue in Application Platform as a Service(aPaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Google Inc. Recent Development
12.6 Salesforce.Com
12.6.1 Salesforce.Com Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Application Platform as a Service(aPaaS) Introduction
12.6.4 Salesforce.Com Revenue in Application Platform as a Service(aPaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Salesforce.Com Recent Development
12.7 Tencent
12.7.1 Tencent Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Application Platform as a Service(aPaaS) Introduction
12.7.4 Tencent Revenue in Application Platform as a Service(aPaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Tencent Recent Development
12.8 Alibaba
12.8.1 Alibaba Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Application Platform as a Service(aPaaS) Introduction
12.8.4 Alibaba Revenue in Application Platform as a Service(aPaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Alibaba Recent Development
12.9 UCloud
12.9.1 UCloud Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Application Platform as a Service(aPaaS) Introduction
12.9.4 UCloud Revenue in Application Platform as a Service(aPaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 UCloud Recent Development
12.10 Baidu
12.10.1 Baidu Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Application Platform as a Service(aPaaS) Introduction
12.10.4 Baidu Revenue in Application Platform as a Service(aPaaS) Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Baidu Recent Development
12.11 Rackspace
12.12 SAP AG
12.13 Century Link Inc.
12.14 CSC (Computer Science Corporation)
12.15 Heroku
12.16 Clustrix
12.17 Xeround
12.18 EnterpriseDB
Continued …
