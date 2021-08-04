AUTOMOTIVE HEADS-UP DISPLAY 2018 GLOBAL MARKET EXPECTED TO GROW AT CAGR OF 34.09% AND FORECAST TO 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Automotive Heads-up Display Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2023”

Automotive Heads-up Display Market 2017

A head-up display (HUD) shows information about the vehicle directly on the windshield that is positioned in front of the driver’s line of sight. It was earlier developed in the aviation industry for pilots to look for information by keeping their heads up and straight rather than looking down at lower instruments for information. There are primarily two types of automotive HUDs: Combiner-projected HUDs and windshield-projected HUDs.

The analysts forecast the global automotive heads-up display market to grow at a CAGR of 34.09% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive heads-up display market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Request free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2657422-global-automotive-heads-up-display-market-2017-2021

The report, Global Automotive Heads-up Display Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Bosch

• Continental

• DENSO

• Nippon Seiki

• Visteon

Other prominent vendors

• Garmin

• Magna International

• Navdy

• Pioneer Electronics

• Texas Instruments

• Valeo

• YAZAKI

Market driver

• Decline in the average selling price of HUDs

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• High cost of HUDs

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• AR HUDs to rejuvenate display space

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2657422-global-automotive-heads-up-display-market-2017-2021

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Automotive display system

• Automotive heads-up display

• Regulatory framework

• Market scenario of automotive HUDs

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET BY VEHICLE TYPE

• Segmentation by vehicle type

• Comparison by vehicle type

• Global automotive HUD market by luxury cars segment

• Global automotive HUD market by mid-segment cars

• Market opportunity by vehicle type

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY HUD TYPE

• Segmentation by HUD type

• Comparison by HUD type

• Global automotive HUD market by windshield-projected HUDs

• Global automotive HUD market by combiner-projected HUDs

• Market opportunity by HUD type

PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – market size and forecast

• EMEA – market size and forecast

• APAC – market size and forecast

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

• Accelerating demand from emerging markets leading to a consolidated growth in the display systems segment

• Introduction of next-generation micro-display technologies to enable advent of advanced HUDs

• AR HUDs to rejuvenate display space

• Development of HUDs for commercial vehicles

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive benchmarking

• Other prominent and potential vendors

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendor overview

• Bosch

• Continental

• DENSO

• Nippon Seiki

• Visteon

..…..Continued

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com