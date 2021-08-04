Betaine Market Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis Forecast to 2024 For Associated British Foods plc, BASF SE, DowDupont Inc., Nutreco N.V. & Solvay S.A

The betaine market is rapidly expanding in the European nations, after the approval of use of trimethylglycine in feed, food, and beverages by the regulatory bodies. The demand for the compound is also driven by its uses in food and beverages, and cosmetic industries, owing to water-holding and moisturizing properties.

Based on the application, the betaine market is categorized into food and beverages, detergents, animal feed, cosmetics, personal care, and others (pharmaceuticals and reagents).

Betaine is a type of amino acid compound, which is known by the name, trimethylglycine. It is a nutrient found in different types of food sources such as wheat bran, sugar beets, spinach, bulgar grain, and veal. The animal husbandry industry is expanding in the developing countries of Asia-Pacific, leading to higher consumption of feed.

Some of the major players operating in the Global Betaine Market are Associated British Foods plc, BASF SE, DowDupont Inc., Nutreco N.V., Solvay S.A., American Crystal Sugar Company, Kao Corporation, Stepan Company, Amino GmbH, and Sunwin Chemicals Co. Ltd.



