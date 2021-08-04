Bioburden Testing Market 2018: Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast to 2025

Bioburden testing is a process of measuring viable microorganisms on medical devices, raw material, or package. The process helps in determining parameters for its sterilization process to ensure safety and effectiveness of medical devices.

It also aids in routine monitoring of raw material, components, and assembly processes in manufacturing process.

The bioburden testing is used for assessment of cleaning processes and packaging of products is conducted to ensure safety.

In 2017, the global Bioburden Testing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Charles River Laboratories International

Sigma-Aldrich

SGS

Wuxi Pharmatech (CAYMAN)

Merck

Becton Dickinson

North American Science Associates Inc.

Nelson Laboratories

Pacific Biolabs

ATS Labs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Instruments

Consumables

Market segment by Application, split into

Pharmaceutical

Biotechnology

CMO

Table of Contents

Global Bioburden Testing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Bioburden Testing

1.1 Bioburden Testing Market Overview

1.1.1 Bioburden Testing Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Bioburden Testing Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Bioburden Testing Market by Type

1.3.1 Instruments

1.3.2 Consumables

1.4 Bioburden Testing Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Pharmaceutical

1.4.2 Biotechnology

1.4.3 CMO

2 Global Bioburden Testing Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Bioburden Testing Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Charles River Laboratories International

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Bioburden Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Sigma-Aldrich

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Bioburden Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 SGS

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Bioburden Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Wuxi Pharmatech (CAYMAN)

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Bioburden Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Merck

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Bioburden Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Becton Dickinson

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Bioburden Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 North American Science Associates Inc.

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Bioburden Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Nelson Laboratories

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Bioburden Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 Pacific Biolabs

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Bioburden Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 ATS Labs

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Bioburden Testing Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

4 Global Bioburden Testing Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Bioburden Testing Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Bioburden Testing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Bioburden Testing in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Bioburden Testing

5 United States Bioburden Testing Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Bioburden Testing Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Bioburden Testing Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Bioburden Testing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

……Continued

